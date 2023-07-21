Top pick Kyle Teel inks first Red Sox contract, then shows off his swing

“It felt like a lot of hard work finally coming together,” he said, “and that’s always been my dream, to be a professional baseball player … [signing the contract] is something I’ve dreamed about since [I was] 10 years old.”

Teel signed with the team, spoke with media, and took batting practice for the first time as an official member of the organization. The 14th overall pick pulled a line drive into the right field bullpen during one of his turns at the plate, in what the Sox hope will be the first of many home runs the catching prospect deposits into the pen.

Friday was not Kyle Teel’s first time at Fenway Park — he’d played in an exhibition game during high school — but it did mark a milestone for the Red Sox first-round draft pick.

The 21-year-old signed for $4 million, The Globe reported, a mark $663,100 under the recommended slot value for his draft position.

The University of Virginia product will start at the Florida Complex League, with the Sox considering an assignment to High-A Greenville soon after — an aggressive move representing the team’s confidence in Teel’s skills.

Scott Boras, Teel’s agent, called the catcher a “premium offensive player.” In his last season with the Cavaliers, Teel put up a .407/.475/.655 slash line and was named ACC Player of the Year. Boras added that Teel’s swing would fit perfectly with the gaps in the Fenway Park outfield.

“He’s got that classic thing where he’s got power if he stays inside. He’s got tremendous bat-to-ball skills,” the agent said.

He noted that Teel’s contact ability was comparable to another catcher drafted with the 14th overall pick, longtime Red Sox backstop and current Game Planning Coordinator/Catching Coach Jason Varitek.

Having Teel under the tutelage of Varitek could help the young catcher’s development, Boras said. The prospect of pairing the two flashed through the agent’s mind during the draft, he said.

“We had a few options,” he said. “We’re happy that Boston kind of saw this the way we saw it.

“It’s not often you can get a guy at that position that [has] so much knowledge, championship knowledge,” Boras said of Varitek’s influence.

Teel shook the catching coach’s hand Friday and said it was awesome to meet a player he looked up to.

Teel slots into a Red Sox farm system that doesn’t have an established catching prospect. Just two players at the position are in MLB Pipeline’s ranking of the team’s top 30 prospects — 23-year-old Nathan Hickey (No. 15) and 19-year-old Brooks Brannon (No. 20).

“It’s all about just getting to work and putting your head down every day and doing the best you can,” Teel said.

Teel’s father, Garett, was selected in the 12th round of the 1989 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He said he’d never forget the moment where his son signed and donned the home Sox jersey.

“Oh God, watching his dream come true is just phenomenal,” Garett Teel said. “He’s put a lot of hard work and time into it, and seeing it all come to fruition is just surreal right now.”

Alex Speier contributed to this report.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.