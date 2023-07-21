Watch: John Powers and Ben Volin discuss another whiff for the Patriots, the Women’s World Cup, and more on Boston Globe Today

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, John Powers and Ben Volin joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Subjects include the Patriots missing out on another free agent, major stoylines as training camp begins, is Trevor Story the missing piece for the Red Sox, and how much pressure is on the US in the Women’s World Cup.
