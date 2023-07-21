scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Watch: John Powers and Ben Volin discuss another whiff for the Patriots, the Women’s World Cup, and more on Boston Globe Today

Updated July 21, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Boston Globe Today: Sports | July 21, 2023
Watch the full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from July 21, 2023.

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, John Powers and Ben Volin joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.

Subjects include the Patriots missing out on another free agent, major stoylines as training camp begins, is Trevor Story the missing piece for the Red Sox, and how much pressure is on the US in the Women’s World Cup.

Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today