Over 1,000 air reservists threaten to stop serving, as Israel’s political crisis grows

“Legislation that allows the government to act in an extremely unreasonable manner will harm the security of the state of Israel, will cause a loss of trust and a violation of my consent to continue risking my life — and will lead, with deep sorrow and lack of choice, to the suspension of my volunteer service in the reserves,” the letter said.

In a joint letter released Friday, 1,142 air force reservists — including 235 fighter pilots, 98 transport plane pilots, 89 helicopter pilots, and 173 drone operators — said they would not serve if the government proceeded with its plan to reduce the ways in which the Supreme Court can overrule the government.

JERUSALEM — More than 1,000 pilots and other personnel in the Israeli air force reserve said Friday they would not report for duty next week if the government pushes through a contentious plan to reduce judicial power without broader consensus.

If such a large number of reservists follow through with their threat, defense officials have said it could significantly affect the capacity of the air force and its operational readiness.

Advertisement

Israeli fighter squadrons are strongly reliant on reserve pilots who have regular civilian jobs but who volunteer for several days each month to train or participate in combat and reconnaissance missions.

The total number of professional and reservist pilots has never been declared by the air force. But officials say that Israel’s regular strikes in the Gaza Strip and Syria, patrol missions over Israel, and surveillance missions over Lebanon and the occupied West Bank are frequently led by reserve pilots and drone operators. Many of them have more experience than those in the full-time forces. An Israeli strike on Iran, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel must be ready to carry out if needed to protect itself, would also heavily rely on reservists.

Advertisement

Even a short break from training could affect their ability to fly, since it would take time for pilots to regain battle-ready sharpness, the military says.

The move reflects the deep social ruptures that have been widened by the government’s judicial plan.

In a vote next week, the government seeks to bar the Supreme Court from overruling the national government using the legal standard of “reasonableness,” a concept that judges use to block ministerial appointments and contest planning decisions, among other measures.

The government and its supporters say the legislation will improve democracy by giving elected lawmakers more authority and will allow them to more easily implement the policies they were elected to enact. The court can still overrule the government using other legal measures.

“Israel will continue to be a democratic state,” Netanyahu said in a speech Thursday. “It will continue to be a liberal state.”

He criticized reservists who have attempted to shape government policy by refusing to serve. “In a democracy, the military is subordinate to the government — it does not compel the government,” he said. “When elements in the military try, with threats, to dictate policy to the government, this is unacceptable in any democracy.”

The opposition fears that the legislation undermines the quality of Israel’s democracy, removes a key check on government overreach and will allow the government — the most ultranationalist and ultraconservative in Israeli history — to build a less pluralist society.

Critics of the government also say it is legitimate for civilians whose permanent military duty has ended to decide to withdraw from volunteer service.

Advertisement

Ofer Lapidot, a reserve air force brigadier general who stepped down during a wave of resignations by reservists last week, said the judicial overhaul had broken a social contract between the state and its reservists — altering the nature of the state that the volunteers were serving.

“When we are on the edge of an abyss — of losing the country we fought for — the contract has been broken,” Lapidot said in an interview last week with Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster.

“What is worse?” he added. “The destruction of the country? Or the strengthening of an army that will be serving an illegitimate government — legal but not legitimate — that is bringing us all to a dictatorship and will soon give us illegal orders?”

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said many reservists who had already declared their intent to stop serving had not in fact formally notified the military of their intention.

The air force is not monolithic, and many officers — both in the full-time force and among its reserve — have either pledged to carry on serving despite their personal political opinions, or said they support the judicial changes in the first place.

In the streets, protests continued. Thousands of Israelis joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Friday in a demonstration against Netanyahu’s coalition.

Advertisement

The demonstrators planned to camp overnight at Shoresh, about 11 miles from Jerusalem, before heading to Israel’s parliament on Saturday, the Jewish day of rest.

Unrest also continued on the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy, Palestinian health officials said, the latest bloodshed in a more than year-long cycle of violence that has gripped the region.

The boy — whom Palestinian health officials identified as Muhammad Fouad Atta al-Bayed — was shot in the head by Israeli forces during unrest in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah. The village has been a target of attacks by Jewish settlers in recent weeks.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces had fired live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades during confrontations with local residents.

The Israeli army said that a member of the paramilitary border police unit opened fire after masked suspects threw stones and rocks at Israeli forces. It confirmed that a person was hit by gunfire, but gave no further details.