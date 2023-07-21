UK voters hand Sunak’s party two defeats

The centrist Liberal Democrats scored a thumping win in another former Conservative stronghold, Somerton and Frome, in England’s southwest, revealing further cracks in what had long been a heartland of Tory voters.

The main opposition Labour Party won its biggest by-election victory since 1945 in Selby and Ainsty, in Yorkshire in the north of England — a dramatic shift in fortunes and a worrisome defeat for the Tories in a region that had undergirded their sweeping national victory three years ago.

LONDON — Britain’s Conservative Party suffered crushing defeats in the race for what had previously been two safe seats in Parliament, but narrowly avoided losing a third contest, in election results Friday that sent an ominous signal about the political future of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

But the Conservatives avoided a sweep by narrowly holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip, in the northwestern fringes of London, a district that had been represented by the former prime minister, Boris Johnson.

For Sunak, who has been weighed down by a cost-of-living crisis and scandals involving Johnson and other Tories, the victory in Uxbridge was likely an outlier — driven by an unpopular plan by London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, to extend a costly low-emission zone to encompass the district.

The other two races, analysts said, are a better gauge of Britain’s anti-incumbent mood after 13 years of Conservative rule and provided a possible preview of the general election that Sunak must call by January 2025.

Voters in reliably Tory bastions of Britain’s north and south came out strongly against the Conservatives, suggesting that unless there is a significant change in the political landscape in the coming months, the Tories are on track to lose to Labour in the next national election.

“No matter how much they try to make it all about Uxbridge, Conservative MP’s will know in their heart of hearts that this was a very bad night for their party,” said Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

The success of Labour in one district and the Liberal Democrats in another, he said, suggested that people were voting tactically to increase the odds of defeating the Conservatives.

“Voters are pretty clued-up now as to which opposition party to support if they want to get rid of the government next year,” Bale said.

By-elections occur when a seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant between general elections. These races were triggered by the departures of Johnson, who was rebuked by his peers for misleading them over his attendance at lockdown-breaking parties; Nigel Adams, a close ally of Johnson’s in Selby and Ainsty; and David Warburton of Somerton and Frome, who admitted to using cocaine.

The voting took place Thursday, and results were counted through the night and into early Friday. In a morning visit to Uxbridge, Sunak tried to put a good face on the outcome.

“By-elections, midterm, are always difficult for an incumbent government,” he said to Sky News. “They rarely win them.”

Such were the fears of a wipeout that there had been rumors that Sunak might have rushed into a Cabinet reshuffle Friday. But the split decision appeared to give the prime minister enough political breathing space to hold off for now. And it came after a week of better-than-expected economic news on inflation.

Still, for Labour, the victory in Selby and Ainsty was one of its most striking in decades: The party’s candidate, Keir Mather, overturned the largest Conservative majority in a by-election since 1945 with a huge swing in the vote. At 25, Mather will become the youngest member of the House of Commons.

“This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party that is focused entirely on the priorities of working people with an ambitious, practical plan to deliver,” the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said.

For the Liberal Democrats, the victory in Somerton and Frome was numerically even more impressive: Sarah Dyke, a Somerset counselor, overturned a Tory majority of more than 19,000 to win the seat by 11,008 votes.