Authorities investigate Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old girl Friday night

The name of the girl killed in the crash will not be released “out of respect for the privacy of her family,” according to a statement from Russ Eonas, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

The boat, which was carrying six people, struck a jetty around 9 p.m., according to David Procopio, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson. A regional dive team, with help from Dennis fire crews, recovered the girl’s body around 11:30 p.m., he said.

Authorities are investigating a boat crash off the coast of Sesuit Beach in Dennis Friday night that killed a 17-year-old girl and left a teenage boy injured with a head laceration.

Advertisement

“District Attorney Galibois extends his condolences to her family and friends,” Eonas said.

The district attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to that office, and Dennis police are investigating the crash, officials said.

The Regulator boat that crashed was equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines and had an Alabama registration, Eonas said. The crash was reported in a 911 call, he said.

The teenage boy who suffered the head injury was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, Procopio said. Other people who were on the boat were also taken to the hospital, Eonas said.

The crash triggered a massive rescue effort that included the US Coast Guard, State Police, and firefighters from Sandwich and Dennis.

On Saturday, the State Police’s Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit, along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, to retrieve pieces of the boat, Procopio said.

Procopio referred requests for comment to Eonas, who said no further information would be released Saturday.

Globe correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.