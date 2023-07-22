Body of missing swimmer recovered from Hopkinton lake Saturday morning

The friend called 911, and Hopkinton firefighters and police, along with divers from the Massachusetts Fire District 14 Technical Rescue Team, launched a search.

Wilinson J. Orbequito went for the swim with a friend at the town’s Sandy Beach and when the friend returned to shore around 8 p.m., as storms were sweeping through the area, he saw that the victim had not come back onto the beach, said Tom Zuppa, a fire department spokesman.

HOPKINTON — Authorities recovered the body of a 21-year-old Hopkinton man from Lake Maspenock Saturday morning, roughly 12 hours after he was reported missing while out for a swim Friday night, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

The firefighters used sonar-equipped rescue boats in their efforts and had help from Natick and Westborough fire crews, according to Zuppa.

The swimmers had gone beyond the safe-swimming zone limits set up at the beach and went further into the lake, Zuppa said.

A a battery of thunderstorms interrupted search efforts several times that night before they were paused around midnight, according to a fire department statement.

Gary Daugherty, the town’s interim fire chief, said in the statement they decided to stop and resume the search Saturday due to safety concerns.

“We faced a number of obstacles during the search, including limited visibility and thick weeds in the lake. Daugherty said. “We decided around midnight to halt the recovery effort and will return in the morning when conditions are safer,”

Hopkinton firefighters and police returned to the scene around 6:15 a.m., and were joined by the District 14 dive team at about 7 a.m., according to Zuppa. Crews were also assisted by a K-9 unit from the Auburn fire department, he said.

The man’s body was found in about 12 feet of water roughly 90 feet from the shoreline, Zuppa said.

The swimming area is cordoned off with buoys and rope. Zuppa said the body was found near that barrier.

Orbequito’s family was notified about the search Friday, Zuppa said, but there was a language barrier between first responders and the family, who speak Spanish. That did not impede the search, however, he said.

“The language issue had been about communication with the family about what is going on,” Zuppa said.

About two dozen people gathered at the beach Sunday morning to mourn the victim.

A couple of people sat at picnic tables with their heads in their hands. Several clustered in small groups, spoke softly to one another. A few people dabbed their eyes with tissues, while a young girl played nearby.

Through a translator, relatives of Orbequito declined to speak to a reporter.

The beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer, and a lifeguard was on duty Friday until 5 p.m., Zuppa said.

“Swim at your own risk,” said an English-language sign posted on the lifeguard stand. “No lifeguard on duty.”

A smaller sign, displayed a few dozen feet away from the beach near the women’s restroom was the only apparent notification about the water’s depth. “Warning deep shelving beach,” the sign said in English.

Nearby, an emergency call box had a handwritten message taped to it, and was the only sign written in English and Spanish. “Emergency do not press,” the message said.

Several signs at the beach notify users that the area is under video surveillance, and a camera appears to be pointed at Sandy Beach.

The storm took the town’s public-safety communications system offline for about 30 minutes Friday night, Zuppa said. Hopkinton’s police and fire departments “do not believe anything was captured by the camera,” he said.

Maureen Hart, who has lived with her husband in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, described a massive response by police and firefighters from Hopkinton and several nearby towns Friday night.

As rescuers tried to find the missing swimmer, severe storms that came through the area unleashed thunder and lightning, according to Hart.

The neighborhood looks out onto the lake, which is normally crowded with boaters and swimmers enjoying a beautiful summer’s day, Hart said.

She expressed sympathies for Orbequito’s family, who she saw come to the neighborhood Saturday.

“It’s such a solemn attitude here today on the lake,” Hart said. “It’s so quiet.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.