Connecticut pilot who crash-landed at Martha’s Vineyard airport dies at hospital

The 79-year-old Connecticut man who crash-landed a small plane at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on July 15 died at a hospital Thursday night, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said.

Randolph Bonnist, of Norwalk, Conn., died at Boston Medical Center on Thursday, five days after he was airlifted from the scene in serious condition, according to a statement from District Attorney Robert J. Galibois. Bonnist’s wife and sole passenger, Robin Bonnist, was not injured in the crash, Galibois said.

On July 15, at around 3:15 p.m., Bonnist was flying a 2006 Piper Meridian airplane when he suffered a medical emergency just before landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. His wife took the controls and tried to land the plane, resulting in a hard landing in a grassy area near a runway, police said.