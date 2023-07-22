Driver in fatal crash of Brandeis shuttle was speeding, federal records say

“Pretty fast bus,” she messaged a friend seated in a different part of the shuttle.

The driver pointed the Brandeis University shuttle bus from Boston toward Waltham. Thirty passengers were headed back to campus that November night, and a graduate student onboard noted the bus’s brisk pace.

Twelve minutes later, the bus crossed a bridge on the Weston-Waltham line, where the road was dry and the weather was clear. But then the shuttle’s passenger-side tires began to rub against the curbing on South Street, a Waltham police officer wrote in a report. The driver lost control of the bus, which jumped onto the sidewalk and took flight through a pair of trees, sideswiping them. The 33,000-pound vehicle came to a stop when its front end slammed into another tree, the report said.

The crash killed 25-year-old Vanessa Mark, a Brandeis undergraduate student on leave who was returning from a trip to New York City with friends. At least 26 passengers, mostly students, were injured, some in life-altering ways.

Given the weather, the road conditions, and the short local route, the crash seemed inexplicable and infuriating — especially to the families of those harmed.

“I’ve driven that road where that happened many times. It’s flat. There are no obstructions. There’s no reason to drive into a tree,” said Vanessa Mark’s father, David. “Why drive into a tree?”

Only now, eight months after the Nov. 19 crash, is some clarity about the possible causes of the crash emerging. Newly released federal records say the bus driver was traveling at nearly twice the speed limit before the collision, had worked too many hours, and had a second job driving a school bus for Boston Public Schools, a fact he allegedly concealed from the Brandeis shuttle bus operator.

The partially redacted records, provided to the Globe in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, offer the fullest public accounting yet of the incident, which triggered a criminal investigation, civil litigation, and a federal safety review of Joseph’s Transportation, the Medford company hired by Brandeis to operate the shuttle.

“The driver was clearly over the speed limit by 24 mph,” the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wrote in safety review records. The agency is the federal regulator for the bus and trucking industries. The report doesn’t address whether any mechanical or maintenance issues with the bus might have contributed to the speed. The focus of the regulatory review was to assess the safety practices of the bus operator, Joseph’s Transportation, and not the cause of the crash.

A Brandeis-owned GPS tracker installed on the shuttle found that just before the collision the bus was traveling at 54 miles per hour, the federal records said, citing Waltham police documents. The speed limit on South Street is 30 miles per hour, a police report said. The bus was a free shuttle to and from Boston and Cambridge operated by Joseph’s Transportation on behalf of Brandeis, a private university of more than 5,500 students.

The crash occurred at 10:31 p.m. At that point, the bus driver, Jean Michel Fenelon, 57, of Hyde Park, had already logged more than 73 hours of work over eight consecutive days, the records said. That’s more than three hours beyond the amount allowed by federal regulations for commercial drivers piloting passenger vehicles — a rule meant to protect against fatigued drivers.

Fenelon’s name was redacted from the federal records, but he has been identified as the bus driver in a Waltham police crash report dated Nov. 22 and obtained by the Globe, and in civil litigation brought by one of the victims.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office, which is overseeing the criminal investigation, said in a statement that the probe is “open and active” and that prosecutors will make a decision about whether to pursue criminal charges after they receive a crash reconstruction report from State Police, which will provide a “complete and scientific analysis” of the collision.

In response to a lawsuit filed against Joseph’s Transportation and Fenelon, the lawyer representing the company and driver denied allegations that Fenelon lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree, but didn’t provide Fenelon’s version of what happened. The attorney asked for the complaint to be dismissed.

Fenelon, Joseph’s Transportation, and their lawyer, Peter A. Palmer of Worcester, didn’t respond to multiple messages from the Globe.

The crash left many passengers with injuries ranging from head trauma to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and knee sprains.

Basmattie Dookie, 24, the Brandeis graduate student who texted her friend before the crash about the bus’s speed, said the force of the collision pushed her next to Fenelon, who she said had blood around his head.

“He kept yelling, ‘What’s happening? What’s happening?’ It seemed like he was very confused and disoriented,” said Dookie, who lives in Queens, N.Y.

The most seriously injured passenger to survive the crash was Jose C. Lopez, 20, a Brandeis sophomore and competitive swimmer from Florida who was interested in studying computer science.

He boarded the shuttle bus dressed in uniform for Brewster Ambulance Service, where he had recently finished a shift in Hyde Park as an emergency medical technician.

When his siblings and mother arrived the next day at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, doctors said Lopez might not survive, and if he did, he would never be the same, according to his sister, Claudia Bernaola.

“It has been very traumatic for all of us. He’s been neurologically devastated,” she said. “But the good thing is that we have faith and he has family, which is the most important thing.”

Lopez suffered a massive brain injury and underwent a craniectomy to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain, according to his family and attorney, Judd G. Rosen of Miami. After the procedure, he had to wear a helmet to protect his brain.

The crash also broke nearly every bone in his face and detached an eye from its socket. Bernaola said Lopez had been recovering in Massachusetts until late last month when he was cleared to return to Florida, where he lives with his mother, Rosa Salazar, and requires around-the-clock care.

Speaking to the Globe on Zoom, Lopez said he is grateful that he survived, but his life has been transformed. He developed amnesia, lost his abilities to taste and smell, and will require constant care for the rest of his life.

“I am not the person I was before the accident. It kind of makes me sad and angry,” he said.

Lopez filed a lawsuit against Joseph’s Transportation and Fenelon in January, court records show. The complaint accuses the bus company and Fenelon of negligence, and Rosen estimated his future medical care could cost as much as $35 million.

“Transportation must be safer for students,” Lopez said.

Rosen said his client took the bus because it was backed by Brandeis, which wasn’t listed as a defendant in Lopez’s lawsuit. The university, however, was named in litigation that asks a judge to divide a $5 million insurance policy on the bus that crashed among those who have presented claims to the insurer.

“You really have to wonder what kind of investigation did Brandeis do into the companies that they’re using to drive around their students,” Rosen said.

The federal safety investigation of Joseph’s Transportation found Fenelon was certified by the state to drive a school bus and held a second job shuttling students in Boston for Transdev Transportation, which operates buses for Boston Public Schools.

Fenelon had been driving school buses since 2013 for Transdev. He normally worked 40 to 42 hours a week, but hasn’t been driving since the crash, the company told the FMCSA. Joseph Albano, president of Joseph’s Transportation, told a federal investigator that when questioned, Fenelon had denied holding a second commercial driving job and insisted he was a full-time student, records show. The records don’t provide further details about Fenelon’s claims of being a student.

In a statement, a BPS spokesperson said the district and Transdev are “working tirelessly” to ensure that students are transported “safely and efficiently” and bus drivers are held “to the highest standards.”

The number of hours Fenelon had been working had caught the attention of the safety officer at Joseph’s Transportation, who was hired by the company days before the crash.

On the morning before the collision, federal records show, she told Fenelon she had adjusted his hours and route because he had worked too many hours during previous weekend shifts. In an interview with the FMCSA, the safety officer said Fenelon denied having a second driving job and claimed he was a student, the records show.

Fenelon was treated at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which released him on the morning of Nov. 20, and the next day he took drug and alcohol tests, which turned up negative, federal records show. The state Registry of Motor Vehicles indefinitely suspended his driver’s license on Nov. 21, according to federal regulators.

The agency’s safety review found violations by Joseph’s Transportation, including instances when its drivers were on duty longer than allowed, but none of the infractions were classified as “acute.” Further, the review concluded those violations were state and not federal matters because the buses didn’t leave Massachusetts.

The FMCSA said it would monitor the company for compliance, but didn’t plan to take any enforcement actions and gave it a safety rating of “satisfactory,” the highest possible rating.

Between 2007 and 2020, the FMCSA conducted eight compliance reviews of Joseph’s Transportation, including five that resulted in “satisfactory” ratings. During inspections over the last 24 months, no Joseph’s Transportation drivers have been ordered off the road and the out-of-service rate for its vehicles was 3.1 percent, well below the national average of 21 percent, according to the FMCSA.

At the state level, Joseph’s Transportation is regulated by the Department of Public Utilities.

In a statement, Danielle Burney, a spokesperson, said the agency has reviewed the federal findings and is working with the Middlesex’s DA’s office.

“After the investigation is complete, the DPU will assess the appropriate action for any alleged violation of the hours of operation regulations,” she said.

After the crash, Brandeis suspended shuttle service to Cambridge and Boston until February when a new operator took over the route. Joseph’s Transportation continues to work for Brandeis, providing trips on campus and to off-campus destinations in Waltham but not outside the city.

The company’s time at Brandeis is ending. Next month, DPV Transportation will take over its campus and Waltham routes and the shuttle to Boston and Cambridge, a Brandeis spokesperson said in a statement. DPV’s vehicles will have passenger seat belts; the bus that crashed didn’t have seat belts for passengers, though there was a shoulder belt for the driver, which Fenelon used, the crash report said.

Brandeis’s statement said the crash was a “terrible tragedy.”

“Since then, Brandeis has worked to provide students and their families with resources and support,” said Julie Jette, the spokesperson.

Dookie, the student who texted her friend before the crash, said she now feels “a little scared” while riding in a car and has stopped taking driving lessons. The collision was preventable, she said.

“You don’t think you’re going to end up in a tragedy on your university shuttle bus,” Dookie said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.