Expect clouds and sun on Saturday, and a great day on Sunday

The amount of lift in the atmosphere combined with warm and humid air pushing out any marine air allowed those storms to remain intact. Below you can see some of the higher rainfall totals across Massachusetts.

Severe weather was expected in southwestern New England on Friday and actually made it to the coastline.

Thunderstorms made it to the coastline Friday night and it was a surprise how strong they remained on their journey east. The severe thunderstorm watch that was posted yesterday did not include Eastern Massachusetts.

Some of the heavier rainfall totals from Friday night. NOAA Data

There was also a tremendous amount of lightning due to the strong updrafts in the thunderstorms and ice crystals high up in the clouds, which all help to charge up the atmosphere. Lightning is nature’s way of rebalancing the ions and there was a lot of it. We typically do not experience such a high volume of lightning in these parts.

You can see the lightning from the Friday night storms across the northeast. LightningMaps.org

On Saturday, clearing skies across the area are leaving us with a beautiful day. We will see a blend of clouds and sun, moderate levels of humidity, and temperatures in the 80s.

Sunday is looking like a stellar day —I’d even dare to say a top 10 July afternoon with warm temperatures perfect for the beach and lower humidity making it enjoyable to be outside.

Clearing was taking place Saturday morning across the northeast. COD Weather

The humidity will come back later Monday and into Tuesday ahead of our next chance of showers. I think any showers Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday will be minor and may not even materialize.

Showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday in the Northeast, but they may stay north of southern New England. TropicalTidbits

There’s a chance they stay across northern New England and certainly the upcoming pattern doesn’t look wet.

Dew points will be in the 50s to near 60 on Sunday. This is more comfortable and will make for a great summer day. COD Weather

For the second half of the upcoming week, temperatures are going to really warm up, getting well into the 80s and even lower 90s.

It’s likely that inland areas could have a three-day heat wave Wednesday through Friday of next week. Thereafter, cooler and drier weather is possible as we conclude the month of July and get into early August.