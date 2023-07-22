Expect clouds and sun on Saturday, and a great day on Sunday

Thunderstorms made it to the coastline Friday night and it was a surprise how strong they remained on their journey east. The severe thunderstorm watch that was posted yesterday did not include Eastern Massachusetts.
The amount of lift in the atmosphere combined with warm and humid air pushing out any marine air allowed those storms to remain intact. Below you can see some of the higher rainfall totals across Massachusetts.
There was also a tremendous amount of lightning due to the strong updrafts in the thunderstorms and ice crystals high up in the clouds, which all help to charge up the atmosphere. Lightning is nature’s way of rebalancing the ions and there was a lot of it. We typically do not experience such a high volume of lightning in these parts.
On Saturday, clearing skies across the area are leaving us with a beautiful day. We will see a blend of clouds and sun, moderate levels of humidity, and temperatures in the 80s.
Sunday is looking like a stellar day —I’d even dare to say a top 10 July afternoon with warm temperatures perfect for the beach and lower humidity making it enjoyable to be outside.
The humidity will come back later Monday and into Tuesday ahead of our next chance of showers. I think any showers Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday will be minor and may not even materialize.
There’s a chance they stay across northern New England and certainly the upcoming pattern doesn’t look wet.
For the second half of the upcoming week, temperatures are going to really warm up, getting well into the 80s and even lower 90s.
It’s likely that inland areas could have a three-day heat wave Wednesday through Friday of next week. Thereafter, cooler and drier weather is possible as we conclude the month of July and get into early August.
