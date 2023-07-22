For local leaders, the NAACP’s return to Boston is an opportunity to change the city’s image

It has been a long campaign to bring the event, which begins Friday, back to Boston, the home of the organization’s first chartered branch, a city whose racial troubles it took on, through landmark litigation and other means, and a seminal city for some of the country’s great civil rights leaders. Exorbitant hotel prices and the cancellation of large events due to the pandemic stalled efforts to bring the annual convention to Boston for the fifth time, according to Michael Curry, who oversees the NAACP’s New England branches.

When the NAACP last convened in Boston in 1982, busing riots were still a recent memory and a string of hate crimes against Black Bostonians was in the news. Now, more than 40 years later, the country’s oldest civil rights organization is set to return to Boston for its annual convention at a time when local leaders are still trying to repair the city’s image and lay the foundation for a more equitable future.

Advertisement

Despite the obstacles, he said, local leaders were motivated to host the convention for reasons that were both practical — they hope to cultivate ties between Boston corporations and civil rights advocates — and symbolic.

Members of combined choirs sang at an NAACP gathering at Hynes Auditorium in Boston on June 27, 1982. The special gospel extravaganza kicked off a week-long NAACP convention. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

“This is an opportunity for the Commonwealth and the city to reintroduce ourselves to Black America,” said Tanisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston NAACP branch. “My hope is that this convention will be a platform for us to not run away from our history, but to acknowledge it.”

More than 8,000 NAACP delegates are expected to arrive by Friday evening for the opening ceremony at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, which will host events, many open to the public, Thursday through Sunday. During the weekend, the delegates will cast votes to set the organization’s agenda for the next year. On the docket are resolutions concerning affirmative action, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, police reform, and environmental justice, among other issues, Curry said.

Advertisement

The weekend also includes concerts, a film festival, and a competition for young people in fields from computer engineering to modern dance, as well as speeches by Vice President Kamala Harris, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and Representative Ayanna Pressley. But the resolution votes, Curry said, are the main event. “This is a business meeting.”

The convention comes at a time of mixed results across the nation for civil rights advocates. Congress is more diverse than ever and President Biden — the former right-hand man to Barack Obama, the country’s first Black chief executive — owes his job, in no small part, to the support of Black Democratic primary voters.

But at the policy level, there have been more losses than wins in recent years. Last month, the Supreme Court banned the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions. In 2020, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer prompted nationwide protests, including in Boston, but yielded few major reforms. Gun control efforts, a longtime NAACP priority, have largely stalled.

And since the last NAACP convention in Boston, the huge racial wealth gap has widened.

Still, the city that will welcome delegates next week is, in many ways, unrecognizable compared to the Boston of 1982.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, right, and her son Bruce Bolling Jr. held hands during the official naming ceremony of The Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Boston's Dudley Square on April 7, 2015. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, an activist who helped organize the ‘82 convention, said NAACP members coming to Boston from out of town asked her back then what parts of the city were safe. “Can we go to South Boston? Can we go to Charlestown? Can we go see Bunker Hill?” she recalled being asked. “It was pretty sad.”

Advertisement

As a Boston native, Ferriabough Bolling was stung by their anxieties. “I felt in my heart that it was a great city to see,” she said. She directed them to downtown landmarks like the African Meeting House on Beacon Hill.

But she also knew there was good reason for Black visitors to Boston to be afraid.

In the mid-1970s, a federal court judge ordered the city to bus students to schools outside their neighborhoods to combat racial segregation. The program set off two years of violent riots, most instigated by white Bostonians.

The NAACP-sponsored march in favor of busing desegregation moved down Commonwealth Avenue towards a rally on Boston Common on May 17, 1975. An initiative to desegregate Boston Public Schools was implemented in the fall of 1974 and was met with strong resistance from many residents of Boston's neighborhoods. Ted Dully

Meanwhile, some Black visitors to Boston and Black families were the target of hate crimes.

In the summer of 1975, a mob of white beachgoers, brandishing pipes and sticks, chased a group of Black bible salesmen off a South Boston beach. In November 1977, white men with hockey sticks and golf clubs attacked Black tourists from Philadelphia in Charlestown. In December of 1981, three Black families were terrorized — with hurled rocks and bottles, racist graffiti, and firebombing — after moving to a white block in Dorchester.

The Boston NAACP headquarters, damaged in a firebombing, is pictured on Dec. 9, 1975. Dan Sheehan/Globe Staff

“Boston’s narrative was well-earned,” said Colette Phillips, a public relations executive, who is Black. She was speaking by phone from the Charlestown office of the firm she founded and owns. “Forty-plus years ago, I was told I couldn’t be in Charlestown,” she said. “This is a testament to how the times have changed.”

Advertisement

The Rev. Venita Lewis, the president of the NAACP chapter in Nashville who will attend the convention here, said she was “absolutely not” worried about Boston’s reputation as a racist city.

“Being raised in the South, we know that the southern states have always been a cesspool for racism,” she said. “It seems to me like a sigh of relief to be going north.”

Her branch, she said, planned to bring 17 delegates, more than triple the usual number. The only problem, she said, was finding enough hotel rooms.

The city’s hotels, especially their high rates, were a sticking point in the long campaign to attract the convention back to Boston, Curry said.

For NAACP delegates, nightly rates of $300 to $400 were out of reach, he said. “This is not like the life sciences or hospital conventions,” he said. The NAACP’s attendees are “run of the mill, everyday folks: parents, uncles, seniors.”

“Boston had become, frankly, an impossible place to host,” he said.

Michael Curry at Park Street Church in Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

But in 2018, Boston got a chance. The two leading candidates to host the 2020 convention didn’t work out. Nashville also had hotel problems. St. Louis had to be ruled out after the NAACP issued a statewide travel advisory following a report that Missouri police stopped Black drivers at a 75 percent higher rate than whites.

Advertisement

An alternative was needed, and quickly. The chair of the NAACP’s board of directors pulled Curry aside at a meeting, he recalled. “He said, ‘Do you think Boston is ready, willing, and able?’”

Curry texted then-Mayor Marty Walsh, who promised to help raise money to subsidize hotel costs.

“Attracting the NAACP to Boston was very important to us,” Walsh said in an interview. “I wanted to change our image in the country. ... You can’t erase the history obviously. But it’s possible to build a different foundation moving forward.”

Boston won the last-minute bid to host the convention in 2020, but the event was then delayed by three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Curry, the convention marks a sort of homecoming for the NAACP. “Boston is so intricately intertwined into the history of the national association,” he said.

Boston NAACP president Thomas Atkins spoke to the press during a press conference on black applicants for teaching positions in Boston's public schools at the NAACP headquarters in Boston on July 30, 1974. John Blanding/Globe Staff

The National Niagara movement, a precursor to the NAACP, was founded in 1905 by men with significant ties to Boston, including W.E.B. DuBois, the first Black American to earn a doctorate at Harvard, and William Monroe Trotter, a Boston businessman.

The founding president of the NAACP was a Roxbury native, Moorfield Storey, a white lawyer from a family with ties to the abolitionist movement. The group’s first chartered branch, in 1911, was in Boston.

The Park Street Church, in Boston is pictured on March 14, 1905. Boston Globe Archive

The NAACP’s second national convention, in 1911, was held at the Park Street Church in downtown Boston. The convention returned to Boston in 1950 and 1967.

Then, of course, there is the story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who met in Boston and embarked on their careers as civil rights activists here.

This is the other history that Curry hopes the convention will highlight. He hopes that some attendees will stroll to Boston Common to visit The Embrace, the new sculpture memorializing the Kings, just a couple of blocks from the Park Street Church.

“They will walk the streets to experience this Boston history they’ve read about,” Curry said. “They’re going to create their own freedom trail.”

People mingled around the The Embrace sculpture on Boston Common. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.