Remembering Brockton brothers after fatal car crash

He presented the first two jerseys to the boys’ parents, Zakia and Terry Boston Sr.

The new Brockton Raiders football uniforms will feature the Boston brothers’ initials over the chest of every player, said Brandon Newkirk, the organization’s vice president, to a crowd of 200 residents and families Saturday afternoon at the group’s annual Family Fun Day.

BROCKTON — Makhi and Terry Boston Jr. may not lace up their cleats to play football again, but they will be present on the field.

The event, held at Arnone Elementary School Saturday, opened with a special program to remember the Boston brothers, 18-year-old Makhi and 15-year-old Terry Jr., who both died after their car veered off North Main Street in Randolph Tuesday night and crashed into a tree.

Zakia Boston appeared deeply moved about the jersey dedication.

“It shows how much everyone loved my kids,” she said in an interview, standing with family members and clutching the jersey given to her after the memorial event. “All I want is their names and legacy to live forever.”

Those gathered held a moment of silence to remember the brothers, who many say were pinnacles of the community.

Peter Colombo, a former Brockton Raiders football head coach, said he was close with both of the boys.

“Makhi and I had a very strong relationship, he was a real leader,” Colombo said in an interview at the event. “Both of the boys represented the side of Brockton you don’t see in the media. They were leaders.”

Colombo held back tears as he remembered the boys’ legacy and impact both on and off the field.

“You don’t get players with that kind of potential often,” he said. “It’s devastating.”

Newkirk told the crowd that they were there to “celebrate” the lives of the boys. The Boston family and others who had come to remember the brothers, launched balloons into the sky while hip-hop music played in the background. As the blue, silver, and black balloons — the team’s colors — floated upward, the Boston family stood, looking up toward the shrinking dots, holding each other.

Newkirk spoke about the impact that the teens’ parents, made on the team.

“Very few people come out here and get the honorary mom card but you did,” he said to Zakia Boston in front of the crowd. “The love and caring [we] saw in those boys came from you.”

Terry Boston Sr., Newkirk said, taught the boys that “from a very young age, you have to work.”

Akye Boston, 20, a cousin of the boys, was especially close with Makhi. The event, he said, showcased everyone’s love of the boys.

“They were the life of the party, so it’s not surprising to see people come together,” he said.

Rahshaun Burkes, president of the Brockton Raiders football organization, said the organizers wanted the event to be a celebration — but also a reminder of how fragile life can be.

“It’s a blessing that God wakes you up, we can’t take life for granted,” he said in a phone interview before the event. “That’s pretty much what we want the kids to understand.”

Children of all ages were present throughout the event, playing basketball and in bouncy houses while wearing shirts imprinted with photos of the Boston brothers.

The event was important for Burkes, who knew the boys well.

“It’s very personal for me because both of my sons played with both the Boston brothers,” he said, choking up. “I’ve known them pretty much their whole lives. It’s heartbreaking to see kids that you’ve known since third grade and you coached to go through something like this.”

The boys’ great-uncle, Charles Cooper Sr., said the event was beautiful.

“It’s no more than I expected,” he said in an interview. “It’s only the best for them. Their personalities were larger than life and they left a real legacy.”

Cooper said he often called Makhi the “mayor” of his school. The cheers the 18-year-old got when he graduated from Brockton High School in June were overwhelming, according to Cooper.

Cooper’s wife, Carolyn, the boys’ great-aunt, said the event meant “so much” to the family.

“We’re bringing the community together,” she said in an interview after the balloon launch. “It shows that the kids are going to live on. My heart is so heavy, and all I can do is just look up and know they are watching us.”

Mike Thomas, the Brockton schools superintendent, appeared to be overcome with emotion.

“These two young men were what Brockton is all about,” he said to the crowd, voice breaking. “May God hold them in the palm of his hand.”

Burkes, the president of the football organization, said that this celebration of life was just the beginning of the healing effort.

“It’s been a blessing to even know those boys,” he said. “We lost two really good angels and I don’t know how we’re going to recover. Honestly, it’s going to be a long road.”

A candlelight vigil, organized by students, is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at Brockton High School.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.