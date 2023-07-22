Striped dolphin washes up in Hampton Beach

A rarely seen type of dolphin washed up earlier this month on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, experts said Friday.

The striped dolphin found on July 14 was a weanling, meaning she was newly independent from her mother, according to the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue. Their rescue team has not seen this species since they started responding nine years ago in 2014, according to the post.

Striped dolphins are a deep-water species that are usually found traveling in larger groups, ranging from 25 to 100 of them, typically in tropical and temperate regions, experts said.