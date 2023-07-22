Striped dolphin washes up in Hampton Beach

A rarely seen type of dolphin washed up earlier this month on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, experts said Friday.
The striped dolphin found on July 14 was a weanling, meaning she was newly independent from her mother, according to the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue. Their rescue team has not seen this species since they started responding nine years ago in 2014, according to the post.
Striped dolphins are a deep-water species that are usually found traveling in larger groups, ranging from 25 to 100 of them, typically in tropical and temperate regions, experts said.
The “highly social animals” are the most abundant in the world, the post said, but are not thought to be “species here in New England.”
Advertisement
“Striped dolphins will occasionally venture to our NH coasts during the summer months when the waters are warmer, however, seeing a striped dolphin stranded is uncommon for this species,” experts said.
The dolphin was sent out to a lab to help determine the cause of her death, according to the post.
In the post, experts reminded people that if they see an alive or dead whale, dolphin, porpoise, or seal to stay at least 150 feet away from the animal and to call the center’s hotline at 603-997-9448.
**Marine Mammal Rescue field updates** Last Friday July 14th, our team responded to a very unique case: a striped...Posted by SSC Marine Mammal Rescue on Friday, July 21, 2023
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.