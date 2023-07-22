‘Vermont Strong’ license plates to make a comeback after historic flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A special “I am Vermont Strong” license plate that was issued to help raise money for recovery from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 will make a comeback following historic flooding in the state, Governor Phil Scott said last week.

The plates were first issued in 2012 and sold for several years. When then-Governor Pete Shumlin extended their availability in 2016, he said the plates had come to symbolize the state’s toughness and resiliency.

“We will be bringing them back with a slightly new design,” Scott said at a news conference Friday. “And that will also raise funds for flood relief and recovery efforts.”