A hurdle in the path of advanced math in Cambridge schools

I find it stunning that Cambridge school leaders would pursue a strategy of holding back students who are ready and prepared for algebra 1 courses in order to prevent the achievement gap between students from becoming broader. I believe the strategy should be to provide each and every student the most advanced opportunity they can handle, thereby elevating the performance of all students. If it takes even more effort to bring up the levels of underperforming students, so be it, but strive to make every student as well-educated as possible. To do otherwise is a dereliction of duty.

In the article “In Cambridge schools, math brings division” (Page A1, July 15), Christopher Huffaker quotes the Cambridge Public Schools superintendent giving a rationale for why the system no longer offers algebra 1 in middle school: “We have a huge focus on addressing both the academic achievement gaps and the opportunity gaps in our community,” Victoria Greer says. “One thing the district is not interested in doing is perpetuating those gaps.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Flip Johnson

Advertisement

Brookline





To close achievement gaps, focus on elementary years

People are right to be astonished over the article “In Cambridge schools, math brings division” (See Twitter, Reddit, or the hundreds of comments that have been posted on the story on BostonGlobe.com).

Cambridge Public Schools won’t teach algebra 1 before ninth grade, thus pushing affluent families to supplement math in other ways and effectively shutting those with less wherewithal out of advanced math (and blocking paths to STEM careers).

But commenters’ plentiful comparisons to Harrison Bergeron, the main character in Kurt Vonnegut’s short story of the same name, are inapt. In that dystopia, those with talent must keep it tamped down. In our reality, while Black and Hispanic students in the Cambridge schools have significantly lower math scores than white and Asian peers, this does not mean they have less ability. It means the city’s public school system has failed them.

Advertisement

To close the gap, Cambridge Public Schools must focus on elementary education and, in particular, require third-grade math (and reading) proficiency so that schools are held to a high standard that ensures children learn. Other states have seen remarkable results with this approach.

Every child has the potential to excel. Some face far higher hurdles than others. Public schools should be where every child gets the education they need to unlock their potential for success in the real world.

Eugenia Schraa Huh

Cambridge

The writer is a candidate for Cambridge School Committee and is a former public high school teacher in the Bronx.





There is no reason to penalize students for their ability

In every classroom in every school system in the world, be it of one ethnicity or many, be it of common socioeconomic level or diverse, there will always be some students who are smarter than others in that classroom. There is no reason to penalize those students for their ability by denying them access to more advanced courses than those that their peers are studying. Yet that is exactly what we do when we set our benchmarks low, and that is what is happening in Cambridge, where the more advanced algebra 1 class is not being offered in middle school.

The article points out that the Dallas school system is doing just the opposite — requiring students to opt out of honors classes rather than opt in — with resounding success. That is the kind of path we must follow if the United States hopes to maintain its leading position in the arts and sciences.

Advertisement

Judith Sebestyen

Brookline





School system’s strategy may look like equality, but it undercuts equity

So much is wrong with the Cambridge School Committee’s decision to drop algebra 1 from middle school math. Just because some kids aren’t ready for it doesn’t mean that no kid should have access to it.

The decision assumes that doing away with opportunities for advanced learning will somehow close the achievement gap that plagues our society. In fact, by penalizing able kids, many of whose families might not be able to afford whatever it takes to overcome a slow start, the decision only exacerbates that gap.

Putting all math classes at the same level may look like equality, but it undercuts equity and does a disservice to all.

Liz Zucker

Cambridge





Don’t extinguish students’ spark

Last Saturday’s Globe article on the decision of the Cambridge school district to stop offering advanced math in middle school had me seeing red. The reporter also notes that the California Board of Education has created controversy by considering a similar math framework for the state. As a sixth-grader in California in 2006-07, I was lucky enough to have a wonderful mother who fought for a policy that allowed me to move into seventh-grade math and opened the door to students after me. By the end of high school, I took multivariable calculus at San Jose State University, which allowed me to reduce my prerequisite class workload during my engineering degree at University of California, Berkeley.

Advertisement

I can’t imagine what would have happened if I had gotten to high school and been forced right back into algebra (which I took in seventh grade). If you hammer down a student’s spark to learn long enough, don’t be surprised when that spark extinguishes.

Noreen Wauford

Cambridge





How are we to compete on the world stage?

We need the best and brightest to be able to excel if our country is to advance in the math and sciences and we are to compete on the world stage. How is it social justice to penalize the capable? Social justice is giving everyone what they need.

What the students who can’t perform well in advanced classes need is a school system laser focused on academics, not the dumbing down of education. Enough of this teaching of “you can’t help it if you are a victim of racism,” which, to my mind, is what the Cambridge schools are doing here. Education is defined as a process of giving systematic instruction.

It is not acceptable that many schools have low and inequitable proficiency rates in math and reading. Curriculums need to be required to get back to building a foundation of step-by-step knowledge in these areas. Only then can students gain a vast field of knowledge from science to history, the basis of an educated citizenry — something our country is desperately in need of.

Genevieve O’Brien

Duxbury