If the Muse had to fill out a performance self-evaluation

▪ Manage worldwide story inventory

▪ Provide hands-on support for creatives

▪ Optimize frontal cortex productivity

▪ Align team members’ goals with their keyboards

▪ Liaise with influencers from Mt. Olympus/Hades

In what ways do you feel you excel at this position?

▪ I attend up to 2 percent of the meetings to which creatives summon me from across all of time and space. The percentage decreases each year, but it represents a steady increase in overall numbers. For example, I visited 62 million people in the first quarter of 2023, whereas in 1850, I spent the whole year with Balzac.

▪ I whisper inspirational strategies into people’s ears, using a cupped hand to ensure efficient messaging. I maintain an exceptional rate of Whispers Per Minute (WPM).

▪ I play Homeric hymns on the lyre at crucial junctures in the creative process.

What do you feel are your weakest area(s) in this position?

▪ I could be more assertive about my own needs when creatives summon me from Mt. Olympus and then immediately dip out to Lidl for Danish butter cookies. I sometimes wait on hot driveways for hours. If the team members do return, they often remain in their cars and belt out “Wonderwall,” aspirating cookie crumbs all over the dash.

▪ Sometimes, I do not ask for help, even when I need it, due to a phobia that my CEO (also my dad) will blast me with a thunderbolt or shapeshift into a large white bull that assaults my team members.

▪ I am 100 percent transparent.

Have there been any circumstances that have hindered or helped you in performing your role during this evaluation cycle?

As noted in past evaluations, my caseload has mushroomed — largely from requests to inspire podcasts and TikToks. Now with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, thousands of creatives have returned to their half-finished novels — not just the TV/film writers usually too busy for side projects, but also the novelists usually too busy watching TV. If I’m honest, I am struggling, despite a nine-way job share with my sisters.

On the other hand, the situation has brought to fruition a goal that started as a joke at a cloud-based summit eons ago. Dionysus and I were low-key passing the wineskin, just to get through Poseidon’s interminable icebreaker games. I said to D., “It would honestly be so simple to delegate the global story-telling supply chain — we could just upskill the mortals.” And he was like, “Quiet-hire the temps. Yo, that’s dope.” And I was like, “Word.” And he was like, “You could inspire me instead. I could throw some crunk bacchanalias!” It was like, LOL. I never imagined that I’d actually delegate anything — the literacy rate back then was less than 10 percent. But these days, most stories really do get written without support or encouragement. It’s almost surreal.

Goal setting

▪ The next time the 12 Olympians schedule a war room, I will petition them to realign job descriptions for creatives — their day-to-day is more independent than the job title “Empty Vessel” implies. Writers everywhere, especially at HBO, contribute just as much to human society as essential personnel like physicians, masons, and seafarers do. Well-crafted stories can reduce stress, forge community, build general knowledge, promote empathy, and offer acceptable occasions to shush people.

▪ I will officially appoint some of my duties to a team member who already serves as everyone’s muse, Taylor Swift. This restructuring will allow more time for me to synergize with Aphrodite on a special project to disentangle the desire to write from the urge to regrout the bathtub, sort socks, or do any other thing, really, than write.

▪ Finally, I overcommitted resources last year to a goal to inspire people to launch Substacks, and I exceeded my Key Performance Indicators by 1,300 percent. A new goal is to inspire people to read them.

Have you experienced any major disappointment(s) in job performance since your last review? If yes, please explain.

I may have fallen asleep on a server and accidentally created ChatGPT.

Due to a long commute and childcare issues for my long-time companion Eros, I would probably benefit from flexible working arrangements.

How would you rate your overall performance? Please put an “x” in all circles that apply.

⊗ 1. Mercurial: Major improvements needed in areas of poetry, dalliance, and flute.

⊗ 2. Ponderous: Duties executed as directed with some smiting required.

⊗ 3. Fair: Nice laurel wreath crown, but could be doing better.

⊗ 4. Invents Expectations: Duties invented in a spiritual-cost-effective manner with immeasurable results.

⊗ 5. Eclipses Leadership: Duties performed at a celestial level; excellence in dance, serenity, and grammar; will almost certainly be punished.

_______ The Muse ____________________________

Employee’s Electronic Signature

Manager’s Comments:

Too much blue-sky thinking. Please rewrite.

_____ Hera, CEO’s Sister/Wife, Your Stepmom, COO

Manager’s Signature and Title

K.E. Flann is a humor writer whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, McSweeney’s, Weekly Humorist, and elsewhere. She is the author of four books, the most recent of which is “How to Survive a Human Attack: A Guide for Werewolves, Mummies, Cyborgs, Ghosts, Nuclear Mutants, and Other Movie Monsters.” She teaches creative writing at Johns Hopkins University.