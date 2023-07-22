Although Women’s World Cup field expanded, the competition is tighter than ever

The global tournament has been underway Down Under for only three days and we’ve already seen multiple upsets and near-misses.

But for the bounce of a ball that could have been England’s recessional theme Saturday morning in Brisbane after the European champions survived Haiti, 1-0, in their Women’s World Cup opener by the margin of a retaken penalty kick.

“The World Turned Upside Down.” That was the tune that the British army band played after surrendering to Yankee Doodle at Yorktown in 1781.

New Zealand, which hadn’t won a match in five previous Cup appearances, shut out Norway. Nigeria held Canada, the Olympic gold medalists, to a scoreless draw. And four of the first-timers stood their ground admirably against superior opponents.

Advertisement

Had Georgia Stanway not converted her second chance after goalkeeper Kerly Theus was ruled off her line after blocking the first kick or had English keeper Mary Earps not made a late leg save off Roseline Eloissaint, the Haitians might well have pulled off the biggest coup in the history of the women’s game.

The Irish lost to Olympic semifinalist Australia, 1-0, on a penalty kick.

“Ireland were fantastic,” said Steph Catley, who scored the winner. “They put us under pressure, they won corners, they played their game really, really well.”

The Philippines, competing in its first FIFA tournament at any level, was beaten only 2-0 by Switzerland, yielding the first goal on a penalty.

“This may be our first time out here but it doesn’t feel like it” said keeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel, whose teammates are 500-1 moonshots. “We have way more to give.”

And the Vietnamese, who were expected to lose by at least a half-dozen to the Americans, made the two-time defending champions work hard for their 3-0 decision.

“They were organized, they were disciplined, they were tough, they fought hard,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Advertisement

So far Zambia, pummeled 5-0 by Japan, is the only newbie to be outclassed. For skeptics who felt that expanding the field from 24 teams to 32 would produce mismatches, the early evidence is that the distance between the top and middle tiers of the international game has narrowed significantly.

That was clear in 1982 when the men’s field was increased from 16 to 24. Cameroon tied eventual champion Italy and Honduras drew with host Spain. Kuwait tied the Czechs and lost, 1-0, to the English. And Algeria shocked the Germans, 2-1, leading to one of the most scandalous moments in Cup history.

After Austria beat Algeria, 2-0, a one-goal victory by Germany over its neighbors in the group finale would send both sides on to the second round and sideline the Algerians. So in what the official FIFA film deemed “a squalid non-aggression pact” the Germans scored in the 10th minute and the rivals played kickaround for the rest of the match.

That kind of collusion couldn’t happen now since the final matches in each group kick off at the same time. So the sharks have to play it straight against the minnows and what they’ve found is that the minnows often bite back.

“We know we’ve got some big mountains to climb but our team has another strength: They’re not scared of anyone,” Haitian coach Nicolas Delepine said before the tournament. “They don’t feel inferior to any side. We’re going there as outsiders and we’ve said that the bigger the mountains and the bigger the challenges the more beautiful the success.”

Advertisement

For the eight Cup newcomers simply getting here required scaling a few peaks. The Philippines beat Chinese Taipei in a shootout to earn its ticket. Portugal won in the 94th minute against Cameroon. Haiti had to go 106 minutes to beat Chile.

So they didn’t come to the big dance just to be wallflowers. More than any other team sport, soccer gives an underdog a chance against a favorite given the size of the playing surface and the number of contestants.

The Vietnamese knew that they couldn’t keep it close against the Americans, who beat Thailand, 13-0, in their 2019 opener, by playing them straight up. So they put 10 players behind the ball, two of them on star striker Alex Morgan, and set up a moving roadblock.

Everywhere a US attacker went there was a defender in a red jersey in the way and another behind her. The Americans didn’t get their second goal until Sophia Smith scored her second seven minutes into first-half stoppage time and the third from Lindsey Horan didn’t come until the 77th.

The Vietnamese, who were outshot 27-0, never were going to win the match. But they achieved what they wanted, which was to get the world’s attention and respect.

“Before the match we promised that we might be outmatched in terms of skills,” said coach Mai Duc Chung. “But we would definitely not be outmatched in determination and spirit.”

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.