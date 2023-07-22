Connor Wong a fixture behind plate for Red Sox after entering year as question mark to be healthy contributor

Yet Wong worked his way back onto the Opening Day roster, and after beginning the year in a timeshare with Reese McGuire , his season has advanced in unexpected fashion. Wong has become a constant behind the plate, particularly since McGuire landed on the injured list with an oblique strain in late June.

At times in 2021 and 2022, Connor Wong struggled to stay on the field for Triple A Worcester. And so when a hamstring injury sidelined him for much of Red Sox spring training this year, seemingly jeopardizing his spot on the Opening Day roster, concern amplified about his ability to withstand the physical demands of catching every day.

From June 18 through the conclusion of the suspended Sox-Mets game Saturday afternoon, Wong had caught 200⅓ innings — the most in the big leagues in that time. From late June until earlier this week in Oakland, he caught at least some part of 23 consecutive games.

“I don’t think I’ll ever ask for [a day off],” Wong said. “I don’t know that you’re ever tired [when you’re] playing. You get so much adrenaline you kind of forget about it. But there’s definitely days when it’s harder to get it going beforehand, for sure. But it’s been a lot of fun. I’m trying to make the most of this opportunity.”

Though Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed appreciation for Wong’s durability, he also noted the team has been mindful of not running him into the ground.

“He’s a strong kid. We’ve had many offdays so it’s not like he’s playing 25 days in a row,” said Cora, alluding to the fact that Wong’s streak of 23 straight games came over 29 days. “We feel comfortable [with] where he’s at.”

While there are always concerns that excessive workloads can diminish the production of catchers, Cora noted Wong has been on an offensive upswing, hitting .357/.405/.459 in 12 games entering Saturday night. Meanwhile, Wong believes working full series against opposing teams sharpens his game-calling.

“I think that’s one of the best parts about it. You just get that knowledge of their hitters,” he said. “That’s one of the hardest things to do [if you’re] not playing every day, just jumping right in and attacking the lineup. The more you’re able to see those guys, you can have a better understanding of them.”

“That’s how you do it in October right? It’s the same catcher all the time,” Cora noted. “He’s been good.”

Wong, after catching five innings in the completion of the game that was suspended Friday, was out of the lineup Saturday night, with Jorge Alfaro getting a start to catch for lefthander James Paxton and to hit against Mets righthander Max Scherzer.

Cora follows Story’s progress

While Trevor Story was thrilled to hit a home run in his first rehab game Friday night with Double A Portland, Cora was particularly pleased that the shortstop took part in a variety of defensive plays and saw a wealth of pitches while drawing walk and en route to homering on a full-count pitch.

“When you go on a rehab assignment, see as many pitches as possible, that’s probably the key of the whole thing,” Cora said. “The more he does that, the sooner he will be back.”

Story was slated to DH for nine innings Saturday night for the Sea Dogs and to play shortstop again Sunday.

Righthander Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation), who threw two innings Friday for Portland, will make another rehab start this week with Triple A Worcester.

Bello on paternity leave

Righthander Brayan Bello was officially placed on the paternity list, with the Sox calling up righthander Justin Garza from Worcester to take his spot on the roster.

Given his hectic travel schedule for the birth of his child, going from Oakland to the Dominican Republic to Boston, the Sox will give Bello an extra (sixth) day of rest before he starts Wednesday against the Braves at Fenway Park. The Sox will have bullpen games both Sunday against the Mets and Tuesday against Atlanta, with Monday’s offday sandwiched in between.

The Red Sox called up righthander Norwith Gudiño as their 27th player for the night game against the Mets. Gudiño, who has never pitched in the majors, had a 5.54 ERA for Worcester. But the swingman had been excellent since June 7, with a 2.14 ERA and .499 opponents’ OPS in 21 innings.

Schreiber on way back

Righty reliever John Schreiber (right teres major strain) is expected to be activated Tuesday. “I feel better than I did prior to getting injured. I feel like I’m bouncing back better,” said Schreiber, who made six minor league rehab appearances. “I’m just excited to get back and help contribute with the team. I’ve just been out for so long. It’s been fun to watch [the rest of the team], and I’m just happy to be a part of that again.” … The Red Sox officially announced the signings of second-round draft pick Nazzan Zanetello ($3 million bonus, in line with a first-round selection) and third-rounder Antonio Anderson ($1.5 million, in line with a second-rounder). Both high school middle infielders are expected to be on hand Sunday at Fenway … High A Greenville righthander Angel Bastardo struck out 14 in a seven-inning complete-game shutout Friday. It was the most strikeouts in a game by a Sox pitcher since Yusniel Padron-Artiles fanned 14 for the Single A Lowell in 2019.

