D.J. LeMahieu gives Yankees a lift over Royals with a seventh-inning home run

Nick Pratto homered and Brady Singer struck out nine in another strong start at Yankee Stadium for the Royals, who lost for the seventh time in nine games following the All-Star break.

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs and Anthony Volpe doubled and stole a base for the Yankees, who won their second straight game and picked up their first series win in July. New York has won 17 of the last 21 meetings with Kansas City.

D.J. LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10, and the Yankees defeated the Royals, 5-2, in New York.

Advertisement

With the scored tied at two, LeMahieu drove a 98-mile-per-hour fastball from Royals reliever Carlos Hernandez (0-6) 402 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his first homer since June 13 — a span of 90 at-bats — to put the Yankees ahead. He entered the game 4 for his last 19.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Cole scattered five hits and a pair of runs across 6⅓ innings and completed six innings for the 14th time in 20 starts. The 32-year-old has struck out 21 over his last two outings; his 10-strikeout performance Saturday marked his fourth double-digit effort of the season. Cole has struck out at least six in all eight career starts against Kansas City.

Stanton drove in New York’s first run with a sharp single in the first before hitting a towering two-run homer off Dylan Coleman in the eighth. The two-hit effort was just Stanton’s fourth since April 14.

The late New York rally spoiled another strong start in the Bronx for Singer, who allowed two runs over six effective innings. The 26-year-old has a 2.16 ERA across 16⅔ innings with 24 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium, although he is winless across three starts.

Wandy Peralta (3-1) threw four pitches in relief of Cole in the seventh to earn the victory.

Advertisement

Gleyber Torres singled and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 12.

Tommy Kahnle struck out two in a scoreless inning and Clay Holmes worked around a two-out single and a walk for his 13th save and second in as many games.

Former BC star Frelick to make MLB debut

The Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut.

The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple A Nashville before their home game against the Braves. Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game had Frelick playing right field and batting sixth.

“We’re not getting production out of right field,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “We’re going to try to get more production out of right field, and Sal’s going to get a shot to give us that.”

The Brewers made room for Frelick by designating Tapia, who batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 steals in 20 games.

Tapia, 29, signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Red Sox released him. He hit .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, 1 homer, 10 RBIs, and 6 steals in 39 games with Boston.

Frelick acknowledged before Saturday’s game that he was “definitely still kind of in that awe, shock phase” and that he didn’t get much sleep after learning about his promotion.

Advertisement

“I think that’s normal,” Frelick said. “I think if you’re not nervous and don’t have the butterflies, then I don’t know if I want you on my team. You’re going to be nervous, and as soon as that first pitch goes by, I should settle in.”

Frelick, 23, batted .247 with a .333 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 18 RBIs, and 8 steals in 40 games with Nashville. He missed much of the season after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, but he says he feels fine now and that the injury didn’t impact how he was playing.

He batted .331 with a .403 on-base percentage in 119 games last season for High A Wisconsin, Double A Biloxi, and Nashville.

The Brewers selected Frelick out of Boston College with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He has shown an ability to play all three outfield positions while in the minors.

He caught a Saturday morning flight from Nashville to Chicago before driving about 80 miles to Milwaukee.

“I’m just really excited to show everyone the guy who they drafted two years ago — kind of a little sparkplug, pesky at the plate, dirty uniform, stuff like that,” Frelick said.

Grichuk’s single in ninth caps Rockies’ rally

Randal Grichuk delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and Justin Lawrence worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save as the Rockies rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Marlins, 4-3, handing the hosts their season-high eighth straight loss.

Grichuk’s first hit of the game scored Ryan McMahon, who led off the inning with a single off reliever Tanner Scott (4-3) and went to second when pinch hitter Elias Díaz was hit by a pitch.

Advertisement

The Marlins squandered a three-run lead built against starter Chase Anderson, who gave up seven hits, walked one, and struck out six.

Nolan Jones tied it with a three-run homer off Miami reliever JT Chargois in the seventh. Starter Johnny Cueto had held Colorado scoreless to that point. Chargois entered with a runner on first and allowed a pinch-hit single to Díaz. Jones then sent Chargois’s next pitch 445 feet to right-center.

Colorado reliever Jake Bird worked around a Jon Berti leadoff single for a scoreless seventh. Daniel Bard struck out two in the eighth to pick up his fourth win in five decisions.

MLB batting leader Luis Arraez hit a ground-rule double in the third and an RBI triple in the fifth that gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. His batting average rose from .373 to .375.

Jorge Soler drove in Arraez on a sacrifice fly in the fifth that gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead.

Another bullpen session ahead for Kershaw

Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will throw another bullpen session Monday before facing hitters.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw came out “well” after a 40-pitch bullpen on Friday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.

Facing hitters would be the next step after that, according to the manager.

Advertisement

Roberts has said Kershaw (10-4, MLB-best 2.55 ERA) won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.

The 35-year-old Kershaw threw six scoreless innings at Colorado in his last game, which came a week after seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in June.

Rangers put Seager on injured list

Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb. Seager said an MRI showed no structural issues with the thumb that he hurt in the series opener Friday night in Arlington, Texas, against the Dodgers, his former team. X-rays after he exited the game were negative. The AL West-leading Rangers announced the IL move just minutes before Saturday’s game. It is the second time this season Seager has gone on the injured list. Seager got hurt when his hand jammed awkwardly into the base when reaching on a head-first slide to beat out a double in the eighth inning of the series opener against the NL West-leading Dodgers. He said his thumb was sore and swollen, as would be expected. That is his bottom hand as a lefthanded hitter, and his throwing hand since he fields righthanded. Seager is hitting .350 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 66 games. His batting average would lead the American League if he qualified, but he missed 31 games with a left hamstring strain just two weeks into the season … Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago because of right hip tightness. Contreras drove in two runs against his former team. He hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and then was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate before the Cubs batted in the sixth. The Cardinals said Contreras is day to day.



