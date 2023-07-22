England barely survives spirited Haiti effort, Denmark slips past China, and Japan runs away with its opener

A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in the 29th minute was enough for England to earn three points, the primary objective in the Group D opener for England manager Sarina Wiegman . But it did expose some deficiencies in her injury-depleted team.

The difference between the world’s No. 4-ranked team and the unheralded, under-resourced, 53-ranked team from strife-torn Haiti came down to a handball.

The champions of Europe had to struggle for a 1-0 win over a Haiti lineup feeding off Melchie Dumornay’s forays through the England defense and Kerly Theus’s series of athletic saves in its Women’s World Cup debut Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.

“Haiti were unpredictable, they’re very transitional. That’s what they showed,” Wiegman said. “We were struggling with that. The win is the most important thing, but now we need the final thing in finishing our chances.”

England had 19 shots on goal, including 10 on target. Theus made a succession of saves to keep Haiti in the contest, even stopping Stanway’s first penalty attempt before a VAR review ruled encroachment and gave the England midfielder a second chance — which she drilled inside the left post.

Haiti, drawing on players based mainly in France and the United States, wanted to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil. For them, the narrow loss could be viewed as a win, of sorts.

“We’re very proud of our performance,” coach Nicolas Delépine said. “We’ve worked very hard and it was a huge test for us. We were very close to England, but there are always things we can do better on the pitch.”

The 19-year-old Dumornay regularly troubled the England defense and created opportunities, but Haiti couldn’t quite finish.

They went within inches of a late equalizer, only for England goalkeeper Mary Earps to make a crucial reflex save in the 81st in a close-range, one-on-one with substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

“I can say if we do that against England, we can do anything against anyone,” Dumornay said.

Late sub drives Denmark

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China, 1-0, in Perth, Australia.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half. With an open goal to aim at, she headed over the bar from inside the area.

Vangsgaard was more clinical when her chance came, with a looping effort from deep in the box that bounced before crossing the line.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

Tough debut for Zambia

Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals, while Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist, as Japan shut out Zambia, 5-0, in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Miyazawa found the back of the net with one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in their World Cup debut.

Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo.

Endo then scored in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.

Not only did Tanaka see two goals called back by VAR for offside, the Nadeshiko were awarded an early second-half penalty only to see it rescinded for yet another offside call.

The Group C clash was the first time a senior World Cup match was hosted at Waikato Stadium. Saturday’s attendance of 16,111 nearly filled the stadium that holds just over 18,000.

France starting short-handed

France, considered a top contender, will be missing two starters in its opening match against Jamaica on Sunday.

Defender Elisa De Almeida sustained a leg injury two days ago in practice and “can’t put her foot down,” coach Hervé Renard said. Forward Selma Bacha, who sprained an ankle in a warm-up game versus Australia on July 14, is also sidelined.

“Now she’s running,” Renard said of Bacha. “But we won’t take any risks.”

Renard was confident Bacha would be available for France’s match against Brazil on July 29, in Brisbane. No. 5-ranked France and No. 8 Brazil are likely to compete for the top spot in Group F, which also includes World Cup first-timer Panama.

Bacha returned to practice on Thursday, the same day De Almeida was injured.