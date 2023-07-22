First US Women’s World Cup game viewed by more than 6 million

LOS ANGELES — The United States’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the United States since last year’s Men’s World Cup final.
It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a US women’s group stage match.
Saturday’s match in Auckland, New Zealand — which kicked off at 9 p.m. Friday night — averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.
The largest Women’s World Cup group stage broadcast on Fox remains the 2019 United States vs. Chile match, which averaged 5,337,000.
Fox and Nielsen said it is a 99 percent increase over the first US group stage match four years ago in France against Thailand, which started at 2:30 p.m.
The Spanish-language audience of 1 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo streaming platforms was the most-watched for a group-stage match and was surpassed only by the 2015 and ‘19 finals. The Spanish audience was also nearly double what it was for the 2019 Thailand match.
The total audience numbers also include 307,831 who watched on English- and Spanish-language streaming.