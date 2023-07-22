First US Women’s World Cup game viewed by more than 6 million

LOS ANGELES — The United States’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the United States since last year’s Men’s World Cup final.

It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a US women’s group stage match.

Saturday’s match in Auckland, New Zealand — which kicked off at 9 p.m. Friday night — averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.