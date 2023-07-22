Former Boston College star Sal Frelick slated to make major league debut with Brewers Saturday night

“We’re not getting production out of right field,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “We’re going to try to get more production out of right field, and Sal’s going to get a shot to give us that.”

The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple A Nashville before their game against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game had Frelick playing right field and batting sixth.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut.

The Brewers made room for Frelick by designating Tapia, who batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 steals in 20 games.

Advertisement

Tapia, 29, signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Red Sox released him. He hit .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, 1 homer, 10 RBIs, and 6 steals in 39 games with Boston.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Frelick acknowledged before Saturday’s game that he was “definitely still kind of in that awe, shock phase” and that he didn’t get much sleep after learning about his promotion.

“I think that’s normal,” Frelick said. “I think if you’re not nervous and don’t have the butterflies, then I don’t know if I want you on my team. You’re going to be nervous, and as soon as that first pitch goes by, I should settle in.”

Frelick, 23, batted .247 with a .333 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 18 RBIs, and 8 steals in 40 games with Nashville. He missed much of the season after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, but he says he feels fine now and that the injury didn’t impact how he was playing.

He batted .331 with a .403 on-base percentage in 119 games last season for High A Wisconsin, Double A Biloxi, and Nashville.

Advertisement

The Brewers selected Frelick out of Boston College with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He has shown an ability to play all three outfield positions while in the minors.

He caught a Saturday morning flight from Nashville to Chicago before driving about 80 miles to Milwaukee.

“I’m just really excited to show everyone the guy who they drafted two years ago — kind of a little sparkplug, pesky at the plate, dirty uniform, stuff like that,” Frelick said.

His promotion comes as Braves righthander Allan Winans prepares to make his big league debut Saturday. Winans, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, got the start after going 7-3 with a 2.81 ERA with Triple A Gwinnett in 18 appearances, including 13 starts.

Other players to make their major league debut for the Brewers this season include pitchers Gus Varland, Clayton Andrews, and Abner Uribe; outfielders Joey Wiemer and Blake Perkins; and infielder Andruw Monasterio.