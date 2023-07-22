Mariners score five runs in seventh inning to complete comeback against Blue Jays

J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run doubles as the Blue Jays and Mariners played a game of wild momentum swings, clutch hits, and big moments that left the heavily mixed crowd of fans from both teams highly entertained.

It was that way in the regular season and playoffs last year. And it’s continued this season with Saturday the latest example as the Mariners used a five-run seventh inning against Toronto’s bullpen to rally for a 9-8 victory over the Blue Jays.

SEATTLE — There seems enough evidence at this point that the expectation should be when Seattle and Toronto get together, it’s likely to have some wild swings of momentum and be tightly contested.

“Anytime we can sneak out a win like that against anyone it’s huge — especially with a good team like they are,” Crawford said. “It’s a good sign for our team these last two days playing really, really good ball.”

The teams combined for seven home runs, including each side enjoying a three-homer inning. Seattle led 3-0, watched Toronto rally for leads of 5-3 and 7-4, before the Mariners finally took control with their big seventh inning.

Nine of the past 11 meetings between the teams have been decided by one run or in extra innings.

“What a game. Man, can you imagine if you had tickets to Taylor Swift and you watched that game? What a day,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said, a nod to the singer performing across the street at Lumen Field this weekend.

Cal Raleigh homered twice for Seattle, while Dylan Moore and Julio Rodríguez added solo shots. For Rodríguez, it was his first homer since June 24 — aside from the 61 he hit during the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark.

“Moving the line along and putting good at-bats together, that’s kind of what we can control and we’ve done that the last two days,” Seattle’s Ty France said.

Toronto made it interesting in the ninth with three hits off Justin Topa, including Cavan Biggio’s RBI single to pull within 9-8. Topa got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out and George Springer to ground out with the tying run at third base to end it and earn his second save.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Brandon Belt, and Kiermaier all homered for the Blue Jays in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. Belt and Guerrero went back-to-back and Toronto took a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning after Dalton Varsho hit a two-out RBI single and later scored when Hernandez misplayed Alejandro Kirk’s base hit.

But Seattle had another rally in order. It started when Toronto reliever Nate Pearson (5-2) hit France to start the seventh and gave up a double to Moore. Kolten Wong followed with an RBI single and Crawford was next in line with a two-run double that eluded the reach of Guerrero at first base.

Yimi García entered for Toronto, but for the second straight night Hernández got the better of his former team. In the series opener on Friday, it was a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Less than 24 hours later, it was a two-run double that gave Seattle a 9-7 lead.

“A bullpen that’s been really, really reliable for us the whole season had a little bit of a blip,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “That’s baseball. It works out like that sometimes.”

Isaiah Campbell (1-0) picked up the win.