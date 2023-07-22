Mets finish off Red Sox, 5-4

The Mets increased their lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth when Pete Alonso doubled off lefty Brennan Bernardino, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out, infield single by Brett Baty.

But in a condensed affair in which both teams turned to a succession of relievers, the Red Sox offense remained in a suspended state, unable to cash in on run-scoring opportunities in an eventual 5-4 loss to New York. The teams have three hours to reset before resuming play for their regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m.

Just over 16 hours after Friday night flooding at Fenway had prompted a delay and then suspension of a contest in which the Red Sox trailed the Mets, 4-3, the contest resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Sox responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh when Triston Casas tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder. But the Sox could do no more against the Mets bullpen, stranding one in the seventh and two in the eighth before Mets closer David Robertson worked a perfect ninth.

The Red Sox’ third straight loss — concluded before a fraction of Friday’s sellout crowd of 37,035 — not only dropped them three games back in the chase for the last wild-card spot but also back into last place in the AL East, a half-game behind the Yankees.

Prior to the suspension of play Friday, the Sox took the initial lead with leadoff hitter Jarren Duran once again playing the role of catalyst, lining a single to right against Mets starter Kodai Senga. As has so often been the case in recent weeks, Duran then created mayhem with his speed, stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error by catcher Francisco Alvarez, then scoring on a Justin Turner groundout.

The Sox soon extended their advantage. With two outs in the second, Casas walked and advanced to second on a Connor Wong single. Yu Chang then connected with a 96-mile-per-hour fastball at the top of the zone, lofting a fly ball to left that banged off the Wall for an only-in-Fenway, two-run double that put the Sox ahead, 3-0.

The advantage seemed sizable. It wasn’t.

The Mets stormed back with two-run homers in the next two innings off Sox starter Kutter Crawford, with Brandon Nimmo hitting one into the right field grandstand in the third inning and Daniel Vogelbach launching a ball over the visitor’s bullpen in the fourth.

In the last three games, Red Sox starters Crawford, Brayan Bello (3), and Joe Jacques (2) have allowed a combined seven homers in 9⅓ innings. The three-game stretch marks the first time that Sox starters have allowed multiple homers in three straight games since the team’s rotation opened the season by allowing multiple homers in each of the first five games of the year.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.