Patriots positional outlook: Defensive line has equal measures of upside and question marks

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position by position breakdown of where the Patriots stand. Today, it’s the defensive line.

7½: The number of sacks from Wise last season, a career high.

28: The number of consecutive starts (including the postseason) made by Godchaux. It’s currently the longest streak for any of New England’s defensive linemen.

The skinny: An impressive group when everyone is working together. Guy, 33, has been an underrated pillar for them since he arrived in 2017, and while there are questions about his future (he stayed away from spring workouts because of a reported contract issue), he’s a respected veteran who continues to produce. Barmore appeared poised for a breakout year in 2022 after an impressive rookie campaign, but injuries limited him to 10 games. Wise has emerged as a leader (he was a cocaptain last year for the first time) and a good situational pass rusher. Godchaux provided support against the run, and figures to do more of the same this season. In addition, look for White to provide support on the edge as the versatile Georgia Tech product makes his way through his rookie year.

That being said, there are no guarantees Guy will return and Barmore will stay healthy. With that in mind, it feels like they could use another dependable defensive tackle. That could ultimately be one of the younger players already on the roster such as Davis, Roberts, or Ekuale.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: Good, with a relatively high ceiling. This group was one of the main reasons why the Patriots were in the top 10 when it came to rush defense in 2022. Barmore, Guy, Godchaux, and Wise have all impressed at different stages over the last few seasons. If Guy is back and Barmore is healthy, this group has the potential to surprise in 2023.

Quote of Note: “It’s a good group. I mean, we finished, I think, sixth in total defense last year. I think we could’ve been a lot better. Could’ve easily been . . . you know, [you] always want to aim for top five, top three. But we could’ve easily been up there. Made a lot of key mistakes.” — Godchaux, speaking with reporters in May about the New England defense.

Biggest story lines: What’s up with Guy? Can Barmore bounce back? And can White find a way to crack the starting lineup as a rookie?

