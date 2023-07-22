Red Bulls rally in shootout as Revolution open Leagues Cup play

The Revolution figured out another way to lose at Red Bull Arena, this time in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night.

Actually, the match finished in a 0-0 tie, and the New York Red Bulls took the post-match penalty kick shootout, worth 2 points in group play standings. The Revolution, who play host to Atletico San Luis Wednesday, earned 1 point.

Giacomo Vrioni produced one of the Revolution’s best chances in the final seconds of added time. But in penalty kicks, DeJuan Jones hit the post and Vrioni’s shot was saved by Carlos Coronel, then John Tolkin converted the clincher as the Revolution lost, 4-2.