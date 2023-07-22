Red Bulls rally in shootout as Revolution open Leagues Cup play

The Revolution figured out another way to lose at Red Bull Arena, this time in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night.
Actually, the match finished in a 0-0 tie, and the New York Red Bulls took the post-match penalty kick shootout, worth 2 points in group play standings. The Revolution, who play host to Atletico San Luis Wednesday, earned 1 point.
Giacomo Vrioni produced one of the Revolution’s best chances in the final seconds of added time. But in penalty kicks, DeJuan Jones hit the post and Vrioni’s shot was saved by Carlos Coronel, then John Tolkin converted the clincher as the Revolution lost, 4-2.
This was a wide-open contest, both teams struggling with possession as the Red Bulls exhibited a disruptive style. New York sent messages early, Tolkin fouling Bobby Wood 6 seconds into the contest, and Cameron Harper knocking down Carles Gil on his first touch of the game.
The Red Bulls had the best chances to open the scoring in the opening half. But Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic blocked an Omir Fernandez point-blank left-footer in the 39th minute, then Tom Barlow had a goal disallowed after being correctly ruled offside.
In the second half, the Revolution threatened as a Gustavo Bou left-footer (69th) and Vrioni shot (fourth minute of stoppage time) were saved.
The Revolution have a 2-11-3 record against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena, where they’ve won only once since the 2014 MLS Cup.
