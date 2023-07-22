Game 99: Mets at Red Sox lineups and notes

When normal programming resumes in the evening, James Paxton will take the ball in search of bounce-back after a very poor start in Chicago last weekend. The lefty has been lights out at Fenway, with a 2.05 ERA over four starts at home.

The first game will resume with the Mets leading, 4-3, and one out in the bottom of the fourth. It’s a challenge for an already thin Sox pitching staff, with Kutter Crawford’s start artificially cut short and the bullpen losing the usual extra day of rest between games.

The Red Sox have a busy Saturday ahead, with Friday’s suspended opener needing to be finished at 2:10 p.m. before a full game at 7:10 p.m.

Three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer is one of the many Mets in the midst of a disappointing season, but was back to his brilliant best in allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings last time out against the Dodgers.

Lineups

METS (45-51): TBA

Pitching: RHP Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA)

RED SOX (51-46): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (5-2, 3.51 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mets vs. Paxton: Pete Alonso 1-3, Mark Canha 3-9, Francisco Lindor 2-11, Jeff McNeil 3-5, Tommy Pham 3-9, Daniel Vogelbach 0-1

Red Sox vs. Scherzer: Jorge Alfaro 4-23, Christian Arroyo 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-6, Adam Duvall 1-9, Kiké Hernández 0-3, Justin Turner 3-8, Alex Verdugo 3-6

Stat of the day: Despite back-to-back losses, the Red Sox entered this series with the best record in baseball (11-4) since June 30.

Notes: Each team will be allowed a 27th player on the roster for Saturday’s second contest, but the extra player can’t be used in the suspended game ... The Red Sox enter Saturday with a five-game home winning streak ... Saturday’s matchup will be the 13th time Scherzer has pitched against Boston. He’s 5-5 with a 5.51 ERA in 67 innings ... Paxton is 1-1 with a 4.30 career ERA in three starts against the Mets. He has allowed 21 hits in 14 ⅔ innings ... Paxton will be trying to rebound from what may have been his worst performance of the year, when he allowed a season-high six runs on three hits and three walks in three innings Saturday during a 10-4 loss to the host Chicago Cubs. Paxton had won his previous four decisions in a span of six starts, and he hadn’t walked more than two batters in nine of his previous 10 starts this season.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.