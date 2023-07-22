Boston Renegades rally to capture their fifth consecutive Women’s Football Alliance title

It wasn’t easy at the start, but the Boston Renegades, the best second-half team in the Women’s Football Alliance, came through at the end.
The Renegades rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to win their fifth-straight league title — and eighth overall in franchise history — with a 35-7 victory over the St. Louis Slam on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The Renegades (9-0) achieved the victory despite a first quarter that was a complete opposite of how they had played offensively all season.
The Slam (8-1) found a way to stymie the usual dynamic play of Renegades veteran quarterback Allison Cahill for most of the first half, and also scored the game’s first touchdown.
It wasn’t until Cahill completed a 25-yard pass to Stephanie Pascual, who bulldozed her way through several would-be tacklers before being dragged down in the end zone with 3:41 left in the second quarter, that the Renegades got on the board to tie the game, 7-7.
After Renegades linebacker Darcy Leslie intercepted St. Louis quarterback Jaime Gaal, Cahill rolled right out of the pocket and found Chanté Bonds in the end zone with two minutes left in the half that put the Renegades up for good, 14-7.
The Renegades wore down the Slam‘s vaunted defense in the second half, with Tytti Kuusinen, Ruth Matta and Latoya Saulters all scoring touchdowns to secure the win for the Renegades.