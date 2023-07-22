Boston Renegades rally to capture their fifth consecutive Women’s Football Alliance title

It wasn’t easy at the start, but the Boston Renegades, the best second-half team in the Women’s Football Alliance, came through at the end.

The Renegades rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to win their fifth-straight league title — and eighth overall in franchise history — with a 35-7 victory over the St. Louis Slam on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Renegades (9-0) achieved the victory despite a first quarter that was a complete opposite of how they had played offensively all season.