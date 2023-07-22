Behind 20 points from DeWanna Bonner, Sun hang on to snap Dream’s seven-game win streak

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78 Saturday.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream, 82-71, on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natasha Heideman, who hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun and Rebecca Allen added 11.