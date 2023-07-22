Behind 20 points from DeWanna Bonner, Sun hang on to snap Dream’s seven-game win streak

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78 Saturday.
Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream, 82-71, on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.
Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natasha Heideman, who hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun and Rebecca Allen added 11.
Bonner hit a free throw with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Connecticut a 20-point lead but Connecticut went scoreless until Thomas hit a running floater almost two minutes into the second half. The Sun went seven-plus minutes to close the first half and open the second without a made field goal, missing 10 consecutive shots during Atlanta’s run that erased most of its 20-point deficit.
Advertisement
Nia Coffey made a layup with 7:29 left in the third quarter that capped a 22-3 run and trimmed Atlanta’s deficit to 47-46. Allen answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Bonner followed with a layup and the Dream never again threatened.
Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field. Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points apiece and Aari McDonald added 14.
The Dream shot just 28.8 percent (19 of 66) from the field and made 6 of 26 (23.1 percent) but hit 30 of 37 from the free-throw line and scored 20 points off 13 Connecticut turnover.