J.D. Martinez has gotten back into the swing with Dodgers

After what for him was a down season with the Red Sox in 2022, Martinez accepted a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dodgers knowing he might have been able to get more with another team.

But Martinez valued the idea of being to work closely with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc. As a private hitting coach, Van Scoyoc had turned Martinez’s career around after the 2013 season.

Martinez also understood the benefits of teaming up again with fellow cage rat Mookie Betts.

Advertisement

“Going to the Dodgers gave me the best chance to get back to being me,” Martinez said. “I knew I wasn’t as old and washed up as some people said. I felt like I still had a lot of J.D. left in me.”

It also made sense from a family perspective. Martinez is close with his sister Mayra, a periodontist with a practice in the Los Angeles area. Being a Dodger means he can spend more time with his two nieces and nephew.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“A chance of scenery was good for me,” Martinez said. “That — and a chance to win.”

The Dodgers were conservative with their free agent spending during the offseason, retaining budget space for what the industry assumes will be a huge offer to Shohei Ohtani once he becomes a free agent. But Betts and Van Scoyoc were determined advocates for Martinez, whom they believed could be a centerpiece of the lineup.

“J.D. and I are friends beyond baseball,” Betts said. “But from a baseball standpoint, I knew it would be good for us to be around each other again.”

Martinez had an .863 OPS, 23 home runs, and 66 RBIs through 78 games for the Dodgers. His batting average (.256) and on-base percentage (.305) were unusually low, but Martinez had a 1.013 OPS with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers were third in the majors in scoring.

Advertisement

“For me, being around Mookie again and giving each other feedback has been so valuable,” Martinez said. “We’ve had a good relationship since I first got to Boston. It’s been fun.”

Martinez said he was open to staying with the Sox. But they turned to former Dodger Justin Turner instead.

“Chaim [Bloom] said they were interested but never reached back out,” Martinez said. “We were just waiting and then we got wind of the thing with Turner.

“I didn’t want to get stuck. The Dodgers gave me a chance to win and be in the mix. That was important to me at this stage of my career.”

Turner’s one-year, $15 million deal has worked out well for the Sox. Martinez has been a little better offensively but Turner has given the Sox parts of 43 games in the field. Martinez has played only 12 innings in the outfield.

Martinez wants to play “a couple of more years” before going back to Florida and his fishing boat.

“Two or three years maybe,” he said. “I still feel like I have something to contribute. I want to get back to the World Series and the Dodgers gave me that chance.”

DEADLINE DRAMA

Which direction will Red Sox take?

Chaim Bloom has some decisions to make. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Going to a 12-team bracket for the postseason in 2022 did its job of creating more excitement in September for some teams that would have otherwise been out of contention.

Advertisement

But it also served to turn the trade deadline into a staring contest.

This year, there were 22 teams within seven games of a playoff berth, going into the weekend. Of the eight teams out of contention, there are only a handful of difference-makers among players who could be traded. This could be a deadline where buyers make deals with buyers to find small improvements.

The Red Sox, obviously, need rotation help and that won’t be easy to acquire with so many other teams after starters. It’s also hard to imagine Chaim Bloom giving up valuable prospects to chase what could well be a best-of-three wild-card series with every game on the road.

But there are other ways the Sox can improve around the edges:

▪ Trading Adam Duvall would open more playing time for Jarren Duran and prepare him for a future when he doesn’t sit against lefties.

▪ Trade or release Kiké Hernández to clear up another roster logjam. With Trevor Story on his way back, the Sox have Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang on the roster as middle infielders with versatile Pablo Reyes ready to return. They don’t need four middle infielders, never mind five.

Arroyo, Chang, and Reyes are all out of options. Hernández is having the worst season of his career and is unlikely to be back next season. At least one of them has to go and might as well be him at this point.

Advertisement

▪ The Sox don’t need all six lefty relievers they’re carrying now. They should use the deadline to balance their bullpen.

▪ Find a backup catcher. Reese McGuire is on his way back from an oblique injury, so maybe this issue takes care of itself. But McGuire has a .636 OPS the last four seasons with five home runs. They should be able to do better.

Connor Wong has caught the fourth-most innings in the majors since June 1. Through Friday, he’s started all but five games since McGuire went on the IL June 22. Wong is going to get worn down at this rate.

▪ If the Sox drop further out of the wild-card race, they should give serious consideration to dealing James Paxton.

Paxton turns 35 in November, will be a free agent and has dealt with injuries since 2020. The Sox could take advantage of the market by trading him.

▪ With Story, Chris Sale, and John Schreiber on the 60-day injured list, spots on the 40-man roster will be at a premium within a few weeks. The Sox are at 39 now and will need to drop some players. Better to do that via trades now than lose players for nothing later.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Brayan Bello is 1-5 with a 6.57 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in nine career days games. The righthander is 8-9 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 20 night games. That’s enough of a gap where somebody might want to remind the 24-year-old of the merits of getting to bed at a reasonable time.

Advertisement

As Lenny DiNardo mentioned on NESN, it’s incumbent on a starting pitcher to develop a routine for day games that allows you to be sharp.

Brayan Bello has struggled in the sunshine. Ezra Shaw/Getty

▪ Noah Song is six games into his rehab assignment with the Phillies and hit 93 miles per hour in his last game in Double A. Considering he went three years not pitching, that’s not too bad.

Philadelphia has until Thursday to put Song on its major league roster or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, Song would then be offered back to the Red Sox. Phillies officials believe Song would not clear, that some rebuilding team would take a shot on him.

Perhaps protecting Song from the Rule 5 Draft didn’t make sense. But neither did clinging to Kaleb Ort, who has put 91 runners on base in 51⅔ career innings.

▪ Call this wishful thinking, perhaps. But Scott Rolen’s induction into the Hall of Fame this weekend should improve Dwight Evans’s chances of getting a plaque in Cooperstown.

Rolen’s defense was a big part of his case for Cooperstown. He was an eight-time Gold Glove winner with a career .855 OPS over 17 seasons. Evans was an eight-time Glove winner with an .840 OPS over 20 seasons.

Rolen had 70.1 bWAR, Evans had 67.2.

That Rolen was voted in by the BBWAA will hopefully influence the Contemporary Baseball Committee when Evans is considered again.

▪ Yu Chang set a record for games by a player born in Taiwan on Wednesday. It was his 221st game, one more than righthander Wei-Yin Chen (2012-19).

Chang joins a club that includes such notable players as Xander Bogaerts (Aruba), Rod Carew (Panama), Didi Gregorius (Netherlands), Andruw Jones (Curacao), Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba), Albert Pujols (Dominican Republic), Edgar Renteria (Colombia), Aurelio Rodriguez (Mexico), Ichiro Suzuki (Japan), Omar Vizquel (Venezuela), and Joey Votto (Canada).

▪ Gavin Casas, Triston’s younger brother, was one of the hottest hitters in college baseball early in the season. He finished the year hitting .259 with a .976 OPS, 19 homers, and 56 RBIs over 61 games and was MVP of the Columbia regional.

The younger Casas withdrew his name from the draft to return to South Carolina for his senior season. He was projected as roughly a 10th-round pick. According to Triston, his brother will spend the summer working out and preparing for next season.

ETC.

Gray takes an unlikely path

Josiah Gray has made it all the way from Division 2 college baseball to an All-Star appearance. Joe Puetz/Getty

Commissioner Rob Manfred stopped Nationals righthander Josiah Gray on the field before the All-Star Game and asked him to pose for a photo.

Gray, like Manfred, attended Le Moyne College, a small Division 2 school in Syracuse.

That Gray would one day chat up the commissioner before throwing a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game was not something anybody expected.

Gray played at New Rochelle High in New York, which had produced one major leaguer over the previous 124 years before he made his debut with the Dodgers in 2021.

“That keeps me going every day, being a smaller-school guy,” Gray said. “To accomplish what I have accomplished so far, it says a lot. I want to provide motivation to the next guy in my position, that you can get here if you work hard and create your own opportunities.”

Gray was drafted by the Reds in 2018 and traded to the Dodgers later that year. He was then one of the four prospects sent to the Nationals for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021.

The 25-year-old Gray has a 3.59 ERA over 19 starts. Washington sees him as one of the pillars of their rebuilding process.

It’s not easy for players from Metropolitan New York to make it to the majors given the weather and a greater focus on basketball and football.

“It’s not a hotbed for baseball,” Gray said. “There’s a lot of kinship among players like myself, Harrison Bader, George Kirby, and Henry Davis. We take pride in that.”

Extra bases

When the Red Sox released Ryan Brasier back in May, he said his hope was that another team would spot something they could fix and give him a chance to get back to the big leagues. That team was the Dodgers. Brasier allowed two earned runs on five hits over his first 11 games and 12⅓ innings with Los Angeles. The Dodgers told Brasier to lean on his cutter, instead of throwing his fastball and slider 95 percent of the time as he did with the Sox. To be sure, Brasier has benefited from an unsustainably low .161 batting average on balls in play. But good fortune is often the residue of hard work and, at 35, Brasier has shown he’s still a reliable reliever for a contending team . . . There are plenty of bad contracts out there. But Anthony Rendon’s seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels is particularly brutal. Rendon has played only 200 of a possible 483 games over four seasons while hitting .249 with a .758 OPS. Rendon was suspended in April after a run-in with a fan and last week he responded to a question about his status by saying, “I’m not here.” Rendon has been out since July 4 with a bruised shin. “I get the perception that [some think] Anthony doesn’t care,” manager Phil Nevin said. “I promise you he does. His attitude has not changed since spring training. In all the discussions we’ve had, he’s frustrated by it. A little confused by it. I’m not going to say it’s frustrating for us. Of course, I’d love to have him.” . . . The Reds have 115 stolen bases after stealing 58 last season and are among the league leaders in the percentage of extra bases taken. But being aggressive also has a downside. Cincinnati also is among the league leaders running into outs at the plate and third base . . . When the Yankees fell into last place last week, the other last-place teams were the Athletics, Nationals, Rockies, Royals, and Pirates. The Yankees haven’t finished in last since 1990 and haven’t had a losing season since ‘92. It’s hard to imagine the Yankees as sellers, but that has to be a consideration . . . During an appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast, Mookie Betts reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Red Sox. “I know people don’t believe it, but I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career. That was my life, everybody there. It was perfect,” he said . . . The Rays don’t have much history, but they are trying to celebrate it. The team announced plans to put two statues up outside Tropicana Field. One will be of Akinori Iwamura stepping on second base for the final out of the 2008 ALCS. The other will be of Evan Longoria hitting his famed walkoff homer in Game 162 of the 2011 season. The statues will be unveiled Sept. 23 . . . Boston College’s Emmet Sheehan has given the Dodgers a boost since being called up from Double A, going 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA over five starts. The 23-year-old rookie has thrown 69 innings this season, counting the minors. Sheehan has never thrown more than 92⅓ innings over a single season, that coming in 2021 when he made 13 starts for the Eagles and nine appearances in the minors . . . Shohei Ohtani went into the weekend leading the majors in home runs and triples. The last player who led the majors in those categories this late in the season was Jim Rice in 1978. Rice led the majors with 46 homers and 15 triples that season. Since 1900, the only other player to do that was Willie Mays in 1955. He had 51 homers and 13 triples that season . . . If you haven’t yet discovered the online game Immaculate Grid, go to baseball-reference.com to play. It’s a good test of your baseball knowledge . . . Happy birthday to Nomar Garciaparra, who is 50. Garciaparra hit .323 with a .923 OPS for the Red Sox from 1996-2004 and was a five-time All-Star. Injuries and disgruntlement with the team’s failed bid to replace him with Alex Rodriguez led to Garciaparra being traded to the Cubs in 2004. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series. Garciaparra, who also played for the Dodgers and Athletics, retired before the 2010 season after signing a one-day contract with the Sox. The team had a day in his honor later that season, but Garciaparra has since spent more time around the Dodgers in recent years because of his work as a broadcaster.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.