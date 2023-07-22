Wilt Chamberlain had a big influence on Kevin Garnett

“Goliath” is a three-part series on one of basketball’s most remarkable and dominant players, a staple in the record books for his incredible statistical career that was marred by numerous playoff losses to rival Bill Russell . Chamberlain never received his full credit for his impact on the game because he died in 1999, before social media, before YouTube videos, and before the NBA put more emphasis on its rich history.

He has delved into the documentary industry in his pact with Showtime Television. The first project, on which he serves as an executive producer, is about one of his role models: Wilt Chamberlain .

When Kevin Garnett transitioned from the NBA to life after the NBA, he sought to find an avenue to make an impact through his basketball passions. He has found that pathway.

Chamberlain is a 7-foot-1-inch mystical figure to many folks, but the documentary examines his journey to stardom, his lavish lifestyle, his many love affairs, his victories, and his more many defeats.

Garnett, who said he met Chamberlain at the 1997 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland when he was a second-year center with the Timberwolves.

“I’m a fan of Wilt, so this is like a big book report,” Garnett said. “I haven’t done a book report since high school but this is great. To be able to dig and have the family interact and give us in-depth conversations and in-depth descriptions of what he was as a person.

“As a fan following his path and what he’s done on the basketball court, obviously it inspired me, but seeing the kind of person he was. He stuck up for himself and he spoke up for those who couldn’t speak for themselves.

“He was the first rock star in the NBA and I loved every part of it.”

Chamberlain is still the record holder for most points in a game with 100; he averaged 50.4 points per game in one season and 44.8 a season later. He is the only NBA player to finish his career averaging 30 points and 20 rebounds per game and he played 72 or more games in 13 of his 14 NBA seasons. He still leads the NBA in career rebounds, minutes per game, rebounds per game. And he’s still seventh all time in scoring.

“I saw Wilt at Gund Arena [in ‘97] and he was sitting in like three chairs and I went over and chopped it up with him for about 10 minutes,” Garnett said. “It changed my life. Just giving me descriptions [of the game], it changed my life.”

A young Kevin Garnett was inspired by Wilt Chamberlain. ANN HEISENFELT

Chamberlain and Russell were the models for all NBA centers. Chamberlain was the more physically dominant and imposing, but Russell played on better and more cohesive teams. Chamberlain, because of his massive size, often took the brunt of the blame for the losses to the Celtics by the Warriors, 76ers, and or Lakers.

Russell was considered the better team player, the winner. Chamberlain was the gifted behemoth who appeared consumed with statistics and wouldn’t sacrifice enough to win championships. It was a label that bothered Chamberlain throughout his life.

Those Celtics teams were consistently deeper and better than Chamberlain’s teams. Those Boston rosters were littered with Hall of Famers, and players who would take the scoring responsibility away from Russell, who concentrated on defense and rebounding.

Chamberlain did win two championships, was also a major supporter for women’s sports in the 1970s, and appeared comfortable with his legacy. He made astute financial decisions to ensure he lived comfortably after his playing career was over.

“When you first start playing basketball you start learning about the pioneers and Wilt Chamberlain is one of them,” Garnett said. “My uncles, my grandfather, the first things they would always tell me is about the [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar] skyhook and Wilt’s 100 points and how the young boys will never break that.

“My first inspiration of Wilt came from being a childhood fan.”

The documentary highlights Chamberlain’s awe-inspiring athletic prowess. He was a high jumper in high school, as well as a basketball player. He played parts of 17 seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters. He became an avid beach volleyball player late in his NBA career and he seriously considered an NBA comeback with the 76ers at age 46 in 1982.

“Wilt was the first pure athlete of basketball, being able to take advantage of not just his raw ability but his leaping ability, his running ability,” Garnett said. “He transcended that into the game of basketball. He was a super weapon. I see similarities, obviously, but I was no athlete like that. Just being real, real honest with you.”

STARTING FROM SCRATCH

Marcus Smart ready to share with Grizzlies

Marcus Smart is starting the next chapter of his career. Maddie Meyer/Getty

It’s been a few weeks since the stunning Marcus Smart trade to the Grizzlies and Smart has had time to reflect on his Celtics days as well as look forward to his new team and new challenge.

There was less disappointment when Smart talked for the first time with the Memphis media this month in Las Vegas, and it appears he is warming to the situation.

Smart said he understands the similarities regarding his arrival in Memphis and that of former Celtic Tony Allen, who left Boston after 2010 to sign with the Grizzlies only because they offered him a guaranteed third year in the contract. Allen would help change the culture of the Grizzlies, garnering the nickname, “The Grindfather.”

“It’s crazy, I was looking it up, Oklahoma State, Boston Celtics, and now [Memphis],” Smart said. “It was funny because when I first met Tony Allen, I was at the Top 100 camp when I was in high school and he was one of the camp counselors.”

Smart explained that one of the campers was scorching opponents one-on-one and Allen asked any of the other players if they could stop this player. Smart volunteered. Allen then noticed Smart was an Oklahoma State commit and when he stopped his opponent from scoring, Allen went into a frenzy.

“I already know. He’s going to Oklahoma State. He got that dawg in him,” Allen said.

“Right then and there we had that bond,” Smart said. “And to see how our careers have been similar has been kind of crazy.”

The Grizzlies are a talented team that dealt with maturity issues last season, prompting the club to pass on re-signing Dillon Brooks, while adding Smart and former MVP Derrick Rose to help with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“They can run and they can jump and they’re willing to go out there and do it every night,” Smart said. “I’m excited just to be able to get out there with those guys. I’m an old man [29] now so they are going to make me feel younger.

“For me, to come out and compete like I do, I don’t take that for granted or lightly. So all my experiences, my downfalls as well and not making it to reach my final goal. I’m always trying to figure out what I can do better to make sure I can get over that hump, and so for me to be able to bring that to a team who is really close, I think it’s going to be huge. I understand these guys are young and they haven’t been in that [championship] battle yet.”

Smart has been repeatedly asked about his relationship with Morant, who has been suspended for the first 25 games of the season for brandishing a gun on social media for the second time in three months. Grizzlies management responded by adding Rose and Smart as potential mentors.

“Ja is a very special player and he’s very important to his team,” Smart said. “For us to do anything great we’re going to need Ja. And we’re going to need Ja to be the best he can be.

“So for me, as a competitor I love to push guys to the limit, especially a guy who’s great. I’ve done it in Boston with those guys, and those are my brothers, and I want to be able to have the same relationship with Ja.”

Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman made it clear the Grizzlies have been interested in Smart for years and this wasn’t the first time they’ve approached the Celtics about his availability.

“When we took a step back coming out of last season and said what are the things that we’re looking to add, you put up the boxes that you’re trying to check,” Kleiman said. “We’re looking for someone who could be the lockdown defender, versatile across positions. We’re looking for more playmaking. We’re looking for someone who’s battle-tested at the highest levels of the NBA. I don’t think there’s many players and Marcus is the very best of them who checks all those boxes.

“To be able to bring that type of player, that type of person into this organization, but much more importantly, someone who passes the gut test.

“Marcus is someone who is just a flat-out winner, someone who has willed his team through the playoff series into the Finals. This is the type of person who I believe is going to help us really elevate the group and get to where we want to get to. Winning the first championship in Memphis. We’re really excited about what we’ve been able to do.”

ETC.

WNBA’s Engelbert has big picture in mind

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert gave some updates on the state of the league during All-Star Weekend. Jamie Squire/Jamie Squire/Getty Images

At WNBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, commissioner Cathy Engelbert offered updates on the state of the league.

The league lost a quality coach in Chicago’s James Wade, who left the club midseason to become an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors. Wade’s departure leaves the league with three Black coaches — out of 12 teams — in a league with a majority of Black players.

“When I came into the league . . . we put in some incentives to bring in former WNBA players as coaches,” Engelbert said. “That has yielded great results in the diversity of our coaching base. I think 70 percent of our assistant coaches are people of color. Our head coaches, I think when I came in we had three women. Now nine of 12 are women. And so really proud of the diversity that our owners have placed in these coaching positions and the incentives we put in place. It’s really paying off.

“I thought it would take much longer to get those results, but when you look down at the assistant coach and head coach level, we’re making progress. But it is important. It’s also important for us to support minority-owned and Black-owned brands. That’s why I think it’s great some of the things we’re doing in our markets. I know our Chicago Sky, our New York Liberty and some of other teams are really supporting local businesses, diverse local businesses, to make sure that we’re supporting them. We do that at the merchandise level as well.”

While Engelbert lauded the number of assistant coaches of color, the fact was that of the five openings this offseason, none were filled by Black coaches. Wade, who led the Sky to the 2021 WNBA title, was regarded as one of the league’s top coaches.

“I think having former WNBA players coaching and in the front office as GMs, as team presidents, is certainly a goal of mine, as are players who when they graduate from playing on the court,” Engelbert said. “I know some of them want to be involved, whether it’s at the league or team level, and want to sit kind of at that intersection of business and basketball. No better place to do that than the WNBA.”

Meanwhile, it has become increasingly more difficult for talented players to make WNBA rosters because of the lack of interest for teams to keep 12 players on the roster, resulting in a clamoring for expansion. But WNBA union member Kelsey Plum said expansion should not be a priority until current players receive improved traveling conditions.

Oakland and Toronto are the leading candidates for expansion teams, but the league does not appear to be in a hurry to add teams.

“We obviously have a strategy at the league that is very player-first, focus on stakeholder success and fan engagement, making it easier to be a fan and find our content and our games,” Engelbert said. “So we’re sticking with that strategy. We talk with the Players Association about that strategy. There are choices that you can make around your allocation of both your human capital and your financial capital. That’s one thing I think I was brought in to evaluate how you do that, and how you do that effectively.

“Coming off training camps this year there was a lot of call for expansion, whether rosters or expansion of teams. I talked a lot about how hard we’re working at the league level on expansion of teams because I think as you look at, again, a country of 330 million people, longest-tenured women’s professional sports league in the country by double any other at 27 years, we need to be in more than 12 markets.

“Our corporate partners want to see us in more cities as well, and the fan base and the loyalty and the fandom gets bigger. So that’s why I would prioritize that. But we do listen to the players and the Players Association about how we balance, how we allocate our, again, finite capital, both financial and human capital. But I think we’re building a business. We’re growing a business. I think the players are going to benefit in the end.”

Layups

It's been a busy summer for Jaylen Brown, but he's still without a contract extension. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Jaylen Brown was in Andalusia, Spain, this past week to participate in the NBA Players Association program called The Sanctuary, which allows players to train and work on their games in a new facility named The Embassy. Brown is in the group of NBA players who will not only train but conduct basketball camps with local kids and also participate in cultural events. It’s the second consecutive year Brown has participated in the program and it was planned several months before his negotiations for a maximum contract . . . The Celtics are expected to exhibit patience on when to use their third two-way contract. The club has already signed former second-round pick JD Davison and former Clipper Jay Scrubb to two-way deals. NBA teams are now allowed a third two-way contract with the new collective bargaining agreement, allowing them to wait until players are released in training camp to use their third deal. Two-way contract players are limited to playing 50 regular-season games with the NBA club and are not eligible for the postseason . . . The Celtics have two players who will enter camp with nonguaranteed contracts, including center Luke Kornet, whose deal will be guaranteed if he remains on the roster by Jan. 10. Justin Champagnie will receive $50,000 if he’s on the Celtics’ roster by Aug. 1 and another $350,000 if he makes the opening night roster. The Celtics currently have 17 players on their roster and can add three more with training camp invitations . . . Michael Beasley, a No. 2 pick in 2008, said he has received a training camp invitation with the Grizzlies. Beasley is playing in the Big3 and last played in the NBA in 2019 with the Lakers. He tested positive for COVID in 2020 and had his contract voided by the Nets . . . The free agent market is beginning to thin and there are going to be some quality players signing below-market deals. Former Dallas center Christian Wood is the highest-ranking free agent and he may have to accept a short-term deal for the mid-level exception. Kelly Oubre has been an impact player in the past but he struggled during his stint with the Warriors and there’s a question whether he can contribute to a winning club.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.