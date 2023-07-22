The Jets didn’t just bring in Aaron Rodgers. They brought his playbook and his hand-picked offensive coordinator, too

The Jets didn’t just trade for Aaron Rodgers to quarterback their team and lead them to their first Super Bowl in 55 years.

The Jets did a unique thing this offseason when they acquired a veteran quarterback to get them over the top. They also brought in his favorite playbook, his hand-picked offensive coordinator, and two of his favorite receivers.

Rodgers is reunited in New York with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Packers’ coordinator from 2019-21 and helped Rodgers win MVP in ‘20 and ‘21. The Jets also signed former Packers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Advertisement

The setup is different from what Peyton Manning had in Denver, Tom Brady had in Tampa Bay, and Matthew Stafford with the Rams. All three won Super Bowls with their new teams, but had early struggles as they adjusted to new coaches, teammates, and schemes which preceded them.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It took Brady two months of the regular season to get comfortable with Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich. Manning started 2-3 in his first season with Mike McCoy and Adam Gase before ripping off 11 straight wins. Stafford didn’t really catch fire with Sean McVay and the Rams until December.

But for the Jets, instead of forcing Rodgers to learn a new system, it’s everyone else in New York who needs to learn from him.

“It’s the Aaron Rodgers offense,” said Lazard, entering his sixth season with Rodgers. “I’m pretty much like a teacher’s assistant at this point. I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be able to stay in the same system with the same language with the same quarterback, and sometimes I’ve got to dumb myself down a little bit so I can make it more receivable for other guys.”

Advertisement

The Jets’ setup provides hope that Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, can rebound from a sub-standard 2022 season, in which the Packers went 8-9 and Rodgers had his lowest-rated season (91.1) since becoming a starter in 2008. Rodgers’s fall-off coincided with Hackett leaving to become head coach of the Broncos last year.

Rodgers said that the offense the Jets are running now is the one that he, Hackett, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur came up with in the 2020 offseason, which resulted in Rodgers going 26-6 and winning two MVP awards.

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. John Minchillo/Associated Press

“It’s exciting to be back in this style that I know really well,” Rodgers said. “Back in 2020, it was a conglomeration of what Matt wanted to run, what Hack had run in the past, and what I had run, and we just kind of fit it together. And this is kind of an offshoot of that, with maybe a little bit more West Coast flavor to it.”

Rodgers will be comfortable with the offense and play-caller, but the tricky part is getting everyone else up to speed. As Lazard said, “A lot of the coaches are learning Aaron, learning Hackett’s philosophy with the scheme.” And outside of Lazard and Cobb, Rodgers has an entirely new cast of receivers.

Rodgers noted that he wasn’t able to throw with most of his receivers this offseason because of varying schedules. And key players such as receiver Mecole Hardman, receiver Corey Davis, and tight end Tyler Conklin didn’t participate much in the spring.

Advertisement

At Thursday’s practice, the first one of training camp, Rodgers did plenty of teaching and correcting as players worked on hand signals and verbal cues at the line of scrimmage.

“Today we had quite a few little issues,” Rodgers said. “Now we can go back and watch them and talk about them. As long as we fix them, we’re moving in the right direction.”

Working in the Jets’ favor is that the Rodgers scheme doesn’t seem to be a major change from what they ran last year under then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of the Packers’ coach who learned the same offensive philosophies.

“If you play ball, you know what we’re running — we’re running West Coast offense,” said receiver Garrett Wilson, the reigning rookie of the year. “We know it, but there’s a lot of nuances to it. That’s the difference this year.”

Hackett had a terrible debut as a head coach in 2022, going one-and-done with the Broncos after a 5-12 season. But Hackett has a terrific history as an offensive coordinator, helping Blake Bortles put up a career year in Jacksonville and reach the AFC Championship Game, and helping Rodgers win two MVPs.

“It is really, really good the way those two interact,” Saleh said of Hackett and Rodgers. “And the freedom at which people have to voice their opinion, which is awesome. I always encourage players challenging coaches. [Hackett’s] very comfortable in his skin, and he’s just got a style to him, a lot of juice, a lot of energy, and the guys respond to it.”

Advertisement

The Jets surely will have growing pains as they get used to Rodgers and Hackett, and vice versa. But giving Rodgers his hand-picked coordinator and playbook potentially sets up the Jets for early success.

“There is a lot of teaching, for sure,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to assimilate those guys into what we’re doing in short order. And we will.”

CAMP NOTES

A number of reasons to like Wilson

Garrett Wilson could be poised for a big second-year breakout. John Minchillo/Associated Press

A few other quick notes from Florham Park as the Jets became the first team to open training camp this summer:

▪ Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, and that was with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco throwing him the ball. Wilson has already been drawing comparisons with Rodgers’s favorite receiver, three-time All Pro Davante Adams. They wear the same No. 17, though Wilson is listed as 25 pounds lighter.

“Davante’s in a category by himself,” Rodgers said. “But that 17 [Wilson] reminds me of the other 17 [Adams], as far as his ability of getting out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage, for sure.”

▪ Rodgers and the Jets haven’t reworked his contract yet, but it sounds like Rodgers is locked in for two years.

“There’s a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

Advertisement

▪ Buried amid all the fun is Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick who is now sharing backup reps with Chris Streveler and Tim Boyle (another former Packer). The Jets are trying to remain positive about Wilson.

“He looks awesome,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s in a really good frame of mind. He’s embraced where he is. I’ve got a lot of faith in him. He’s got elite talent, and it’s just a matter of him getting comfortable as an NFL quarterback and letting it rip.”

BEST SHADE OF GREEN

Packers’ books a window into NFL’s finances

Bless the existence of the Green Bay Packers. As the only publicly-owned team in the four major pro sports, they provide the public with a fascinating look inside the NFL’s finances.

The Packers’ annual report was released Wednesday, and it revealed an NFL awash in cash. The Packers reported a record $610.3 million in revenue for 2022-23, up $31 million from the year before, per the Green Bay Post-Gazette.

Most impressively, the Packers collected a record $374.4 million in national revenue, which is their 1/32nd share of the NFL’s TV and media deals. That’s money each team collects before selling a single ticket, hat, jersey, or beer, and represents about 60 percent of a club’s total revenue. The Packers also reported $235.9 million in local revenue, which is not shared with the other teams.

Extrapolating the Packers’ numbers for the rest of the league, the NFL collected approximately $20 billion in revenue in 2022, putting the league on track for Roger Goodell’s long-term goal of $25 billion by 2027.

“It was another strong financial year for the Packers, the second year after the pandemic with normal operations,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy.

The release of the numbers is timely in New England, where everyone is starting to notice that the Patriots have been among the league’s lowest spenders the last few years.

The Packers won’t reveal their 2022 player costs until Monday’s shareholder meeting, but last year, the Packers’ national revenue from TV deals exceeded their player costs. The Patriots spent just shy of $200 million on player salaries in 2022, though that doesn’t include benefits, and are spending $201 million so far in 2023.

TITLE TOWN

Reading between the lines on Patriots’ staff

Jerod Mayo's coaching title hasn't changed, as some expected it might. Paul Connors/Associated Press

The Patriots finally announced their 2023 coaching staff titles Thursday. A few takeaways:

▪ Jerod Mayo is listed only as “linebacker coach.” He didn’t get a title increase despite the new contract he signed in January that kept him off the head coaching market, likely resulted in a big raise and potentially set him up as the coach-in-waiting in New England. Mayo probably doesn’t care about the title as long as he has the right paycheck and career path. He also probably doesn’t want to create any extra tension with defensive play-caller Steve Belichick.

▪ Joe Judge is listed as an assistant head coach, and is grouped with the defensive coaches. Last year, he was Mac Jones’s quarterbacks coach. Now it appears the team is putting Judge on the other side of the ball, as far away from Jones as possible.

▪ Cameron Achord is still listed as special teams coordinator, and Judge doesn’t have special teams anywhere in his title, even though Judge clearly was running special teams during spring practices. The Patriots need Judge to fix last year’s unit, which allowed three kickoff return touchdowns and ranked 32nd in several punting categories.

▪ The new assistant quarterbacks coach is an interesting one: Evan Rothstein, who has spent most of his 12 years in the NFL in charge of analysis and special projects. Rothstein, who didn’t play college football, is perhaps best known as the number-cruncher who was thrust into the role of Lions defensive coordinator against Tom Brady in a 2020 game affected by a COVID-19 outbreak.

“He has his meetings each week when we talk about tendencies, signals, cadences, just all the little nuances of the game that a lot of people might overlook,” former Lions safety Duron Harmon said in 2020.

Rothstein spent nine years with the Lions, where he was the team’s lead researcher and analyst and, eventually, Matt Patricia’s right-hand man. He came to New England with Patricia in 2021 in a research and analysis/coaching role, and was an offensive assistant in 2022.

ETC.

Good riddance to Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder didn’t really get his comeuppance, because he walks away from the NFL $6 billion richer after selling the team last week to Josh Harris. But at least he has finally been kicked out of the NFL’s Oligarch’s Club, and he can fade into obscurity.

The only people upset about Snyder leaving the NFL are the owners of the other three rivals in the NFC East, because Snyder’s team was an easy foil during his 24-year tenure. Washington’s .427 win percentage from 1999-2022 ranks 27th in the NFL, and the franchise won just two playoff games in 24 years, none since 2005. He killed off a passionate fan base and saw a season-ticket wait list dwindle from 100,000 names down to 0.

And Snyder was an exponentially worse human being. He leaves the NFL amid dozens of allegations of sexual abuse and harassment throughout his organization. He treated cheerleaders like prostitutes. He doxed reporters and sued fans. And in his final act, the investigation led by Mary Jo White sustained that he made unwanted sexual advances at a female employee, and that the Commanders had been hiding money that was supposed to be shared by the 31 other teams, forcing Snyder to pay $60 million in restitution as he walked out the door.

Good riddance. Snyder’s exit is the best thing to happen to that franchise since it won the Super Bowl in 1991.

Running out of time

Free agent running backs might have a bone to pick with former NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

It’s hard not to feel for running backs like Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler, who are integral pieces of their offense and take a lot of pounding on their body, only to be told by the league that they don’t have much value.

But if there is anyone for running backs to be mad at, it’s with the NFL Players Association and its previous leader, DeMaurice Smith. The reason running backs don’t have any leverage is because Smith and the PA gave it all away in the 2011 labor negotiations. The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement now forces rookies to sign four-year, low-paid contracts with no choice of renegotiating until after Year 3.

Considering teams also have the franchise tag and fifth-year option for first-round picks, running backs use up all of their worth before they can even get to a second contract. The answer would be for the PA to push for a carve-out for running backs to get shorter rookie deals, but the new CBA won’t be negotiated until 2031.

As for Barkley, if he and the Giants were only $2 million apart as reports suggested, he should probably have just taken the deal. Running backs are like cars, with straight-line depreciation, and Barkley is going to have a tough time getting a better deal next season. It sounds like Barkley tried to sell himself as more than a running back, but the Giants weren’t buying it.

Extra points

The Jaguars opened a $120 million practice facility last week, with the team and city of Jacksonville splitting the costs 50-50 for the Miller Electric Center. “Jacksonville is rising,” owner Shad Khan said. “Our football team has great promise, and downtown Jacksonville is beginning to fulfill its potential.” It’s a nice investment and much-needed for the team, but still won’t quell rumors of the team eyeing London as an eventual relocation . . . It’s great that the Bengals are making Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson the seventh and eighth members of the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of their Monday night game against the Rams on Sept. 25. But a) What took them so long to induct Esiason? And b) Couldn’t they have given each player his own night? Why cram both into one ceremony instead of giving each player his due? . . . We might be finding out why Jordan Addison was the fourth receiver drafted in April, even though many analysts had him rated as the best one in the draft. Addison, the Vikings’ pick at No. 23, was cited last week for driving his Lamborghini 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone at 3 a.m. outside St. Paul, Minn. Addison was not arrested but the investigation is on-going . . . The Patriots may have been 27th in cash spending last year, and 31st this year, but don’t worry, they were still No. 3 in special teams spending last year, and No. 5 this year, per Spotrac. Who needs offense anyway?

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.