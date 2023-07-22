US cakewalk over Vietnam in World Cup opener reveals potential strengths — and weaknesses

For the best teams, the first round of the World Cup is about survival; pacing themselves; tweaking tactics; figuring out what they need to work on. This match wasn’t much more difficult for the US than its 13-0 victory over Thailand (at least the Thais got off two shots) in the 2019 opener, but it revealed potential strengths and weaknesses.

The US women’s national team has won plenty of games with a 3-0 scoreline – more than 70 since 1985, according to the team’s media guide. And they have probably outshot opponents, 29-0, a few times, as well. A cakewalk over Vietnam was not a bad way to kick off the ninth Women’s World Cup in Auckland, but the US will have to improve when it meets European foes.

First off, the US will have to get its passing down. The team had plenty of possession, according to statistics, but mostly overpowered Vietnam with direct play. The US struggled to do anything with the ball that would break down a stronger foe, until the late additions of Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe, that is. In midfield, coach Vlatko Andonovski went with WWC debutants Savannah DeMelo and Andi Sullivan, supporting Lindsey Horan. The midfield helped produce plenty of opportunities, but they were mostly “half chances,” and it wasn’t until Lavelle entered as a substitute that the US displayed the unpredictability necessary to unlock high level defenses. It wasn’t just Lavelle’s backheels that perked things up, it was the general impishness of her game.

The US is set up to attack on the wings in a 4-2-3-1 alignment, but there are going to be times when they need to go through the middle, and that is where Lavelle comes in, in combination with Horan. At some point, the US will also have to develop a threat from distance, a weapon Carli Lloyd provided for more than a decade. Sullivan and Kristie Mewis can launch long, but they are not at Lloyd’s level.

Andonovski is making some bold moves with this team, recognizing it is in transition. Four other starters made their WWC debut – defenders Emily Fox and Naomi Girma and wingers Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith.

Fox, 25, won the right back position over Kelley O’Hara, and should continue to add athleticism and velocity on the wing – much as O’Hara did in the last two WWCs – an excellent foil for left back Crystal Dunn.

Girma, 23, is proving the US is not going to miss former captain Becky Sauerbrunn, injured shortly before the tournament. Girma’s playing style is similar to Sauerbrunn in central defense, relying on anticipation, positioning, and speed. She avoids fouls, winning balls cleanly, and playing efficiently out of the back. Julie Ertz, 31, who paired with Girma, brings physicality to the position, but there are questions how she will fare against experienced, speedier strikers in later rounds.

Again, much of the US offense is going to be generated on the wings. And Rodman and Smith are eager to take on defenders, try out moves, move quickly to the goal, or to the end line for crosses. With Alex Morgan providing a target as a No. 9, Rodman and Smith should continue to threaten. Morgan and Smith combined on the opening goal, one of the best examples of the synchronization the US will need to get past defenses in upcoming contests.

Alyssa Thompson, 18, will be a factor on the wing, as well. Andonovski selected Thompson over veteran Ashley Hatch, and will likely continue to insert her in the lineup as a late-game spark.

Often, World Cups are decided by an inspired coaching decision, whether selecting the roster or tactics. Rodman, Smith, and Thompson personify Andonovski’s willingness to go with youth, allowing those players freedom and room to move out wide. Rapinoe, 38, once fit their description. But now Rapinoe is being counted on to stabilize the situation, provide set pieces, let the youngsters do the running. It wasn’t until Lavelle and Rapinoe entered in the 63d minute that the US started finding a balance between playing quickly and playing with patience.

As for mismatches, this should do it for the US, though they will be strongly favored in Group E matches against The Netherlands and Portugal. Horan was issued a questionable caution by Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi (an unnecessary call against a veteran player in a blowout), which could be a factor upcoming. But the US otherwise seems set to be at full strength, a relief since the team lost starters Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, Mallory Swanson, and Sauerbrunn to injury in recent months.

There is little doubt the US will advance, but they need to finish in first place to make things easy on themselves, as well as their supporters back home. Should the US win the group, the first two elimination round game times will be 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET; second place would mean 5 a.m. ET and 3:30 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.