The Paris Olympic Games are a year away. Can the City of Light work its magic?

“We have never needed the Games more,” said organizing committee president Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in canoeing.

The Games of the XXXIIIrd Olympiad, which will commence a year from Wednesday, will reflect the realities of an anxious world that still is hopeful that the quadrennial gathering of the world’s best athletes in peaceful competition will send an encouraging message.

When Paris was awarded the 2024 Olympics a half-dozen years ago, the world was looking forward to an enchanting fortnight in the City of Light. But that was before a global pandemic, before Russia launched a brutal war on Ukraine, before climate change turned most of Europe into a summer cauldron.

Advertisement

Paris, the hometown of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, will be the only city besides London to stage the event three times.

It also will be the first host since the Agenda 2020 reforms that were designed to attract more bidders by reducing costs and complexities, stressing sustainability, and creating gender parity.

“Paris 2024 will ignite a new era,” said Thomas Bach, who will attend his final Games as IOC president.

When the five original candidates for 2024 were reduced to two after the withdrawal of Rome, Hamburg, and Budapest, the IOC awarded the next two Games to the remaining contenders, Paris and Los Angeles.

Paris likely would have been the 2024 choice anyway to mark the centennial of its holding the 1924 Games. The French capital checked all of the required boxes — a cosmopolitan city renowned for its culture with an extensive transportation network, a wide range of accommodations and excellent sports facilities.

Ninety-five percent of the necessary venues, most notably the Stade de France where the track and field events will be held, are existing or temporary.

“We are ready, we are on schedule, and once again the ambition is still extremely strong,” Estanguet declared.

Advertisement

Not that the organizers haven’t been dealing with challenges. The operating budget has risen from $3.3 billion at the time of the bid to $4.4 billion at the end of last year. And investigators have been looking for evidence of embezzlement, favoritism, and conflicts of interest in the awarding of Olympic contracts.

“We are riddled with critics,” Estanguet said. “But, if you take a step back, we are meeting our deadlines and our mission has been increased from the bid mission.”

The Paris Olympics are just a year away. Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Yet much of the success of these Olympics will be determined by events beyond the organizers’ control, just as COVID delayed the 2020 Games in Tokyo by a year and turned them into a sporting version of a masked ball.

Russia, one of the three Olympic superpowers along with the United States and China, likely will be banned along with ally Belarus for its unprovoked assault on its neighbor. Neither country will be included when the formal invitations are issued this week to more than 200 countries.

The final decision won’t be made until the IOC session in October in Mumbai.

“We are going to take our time,” said Bach. “We need to be as confident as possible that the right choice is being made.”

The IOC will allow individual Russian athletes to compete, provided that they have not “actively” supported the war or are not connected to the military. Those conditions, not surprisingly, are unacceptable to Russia.

Advertisement

“If in order to do so one has to reject one’s homeland and betray it, then, of course, it does not suit us,” said national Olympic committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

Of more direct concern to the organizers is last month’s rioting in the wake of police killing a teenaged boy at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. Street violence would tarnish a Games in which the city will be the star.

Much as London did in 2012 Paris will showcase a number of its most historic spots as competitive venues.

“We want to offer the best of our country and the most beautiful face of France,” said Estanguet.

Les Invalides, where Napoleon is interred, will host archery. The Grand Palais on the Champs-Elysees will be used for fencing and taekwondo. The Champ de Mars, next to the Eiffel Tower, will become a sandbox for beach volleyball. And the Place de la Concorde will feature breakdancing.

And instead of the opening ceremony being conducted in the main stadium, as is customary, the 10,500 athletes will be paraded in boats for 6 kilometers along the Seine with 600,000 spectators lining the banks.

“If you want people to remember the Games, you need to offer them something they have never seen before,” said event director Thierry Reboul.

The City of Light has waited a century to welcome a world that is eager to emerge from the continuing darkness that few foresaw in 2017.

“It will be a crazy year, a difficult year,” Estanguet said. “But we have to stay calm.”

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.