Blinken says world is seeking a responsible US-China relationship

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rest of the world is eager to see a responsibly managed US-Chinese relationship and he urged China to do its part.

Blinken’s comment on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS hints at concern among America’s allies, including in Europe, that US efforts to counter China militarily and economically are forcing them to choose sides in new kind of Cold War.

“There’s a clear demand signal that I’m hearing around the world everywhere I go that each of us, the United States and China, will responsibly manage this relationship,” Blinken said in the interview broadcast Sunday.