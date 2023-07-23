San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

SAN FRANCISCO — Anchor Brewing is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out as the 127-year-old trailblazer of craft beers prepares to cease operations, the San Francisco company said in a statement over the weekend.

Spokesman Sam Singer confirmed Saturday that Anchor Brewing Company had received an email from Anchor's union representative that workers are launching an effort to purchase the brewery. The effort is on behalf of a group of employees and not the union itself.

He said the company would “gladly consider” an offer should they make one that includes “a verifiable source of funds.” But Singer warned that time was running out and the company will move ahead with liquidation in early August.