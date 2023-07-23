Typhoon Doksuri rapidly intensifies, may hit Philippine land

The typhoon, called Egay in the Philippines, has maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers (87 miles) an hour and gusts of up to 170 kilometers, the Philippine weather agency Pagasa said Monday. Moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, it’s forecast to hit land or pass very close to the Philippines’ northern islands between tomorrow and July 26, the local bureau said. It’s expected to be 49 nautical miles off the port city of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan later Wednesday, according to the US military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Typhoon Doksuri has rapidly intensified and may become a super typhoon as it threatens to hit land north of the Philippines before possibly heading to Taiwan.

Advertisement

The second in a five-tier wind signal system has been hoisted in some areas in eastern Philippines, with light to moderate risks to light structures. The typhoon may also bring occasional rains to other parts of the main Luzon island as it enhances the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

On Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that government work and public school classes in Metro Manila were suspended on Monday. Marcos, who was set to deliver his State of the Nation Address on the same day, cited weather risks and a scheduled transport strike for the suspension.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center located Doksuri 344 nautical miles east of Manila. It forecast the storm would make its closest point of approach to Taipei and Hong Kong on July 27, before heading to Shanghai.

Doksuri may become the first typhoon to hit Taiwan since 2019, according to Chang Cheng Chuan, a forecaster at Taiwan’s Central Forecast Center. The initial impact on outer-region circulation may be felt on Tuesday, with direct effects from Wednesday to Thursday, Chang said.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the chance of Doksuri moving toward the coast of eastern Guangdong “still cannot be ruled out” as it is forecast to “gradually” edge closer to the vicinity of Taiwan this week.

Advertisement

—With assistance from Andreo Calonzo