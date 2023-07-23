20-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting of New Bedford police detective

A 20-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a New Bedford police detective last week, officials said.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado was arrested by New Bedford police following the July 17 shooting of Detective Lavar Gilbert, according to a statement posted on Twitter late Sunday afternoon by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Vasconcelos-Furtado will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday, Quinn said. The tweet did not state the charges against Vasconcelos-Furtado. A spokesman for Quinn did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday evening.