20-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting of New Bedford police detective

A 20-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a New Bedford police detective last week, officials said.
Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado was arrested by New Bedford police following the July 17 shooting of Detective Lavar Gilbert, according to a statement posted on Twitter late Sunday afternoon by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
Vasconcelos-Furtado will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday, Quinn said. The tweet did not state the charges against Vasconcelos-Furtado. A spokesman for Quinn did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday evening.
It was not immediately clear whether Vasconcelos-Furtado had hired an attorney to represent him.
Gilbert, a senior detective in the department’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau, was working undercover in New Bedford’s South End on Monday night when a bullet shattered the window of his unmarked vehicle and struck him in the face, according to previous statements from the New Bedford Police Department. Gilbert maintained consciousness and was able to drive himself to the hospital, according to the statements.
Gilbert was discharged from the hospital Friday after received treatment for his injuries.
