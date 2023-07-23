Camp Harbor View steels kids to become leaders -- while leading them to have fun!

“Go, go, go,” her teammate Skye Robles,13, yelled to the group of girls as the boat, tied to the pier, rocked back and forth. They quickly worked to raise the sail, but hit a roadblock when it got tangled.

“Let’s go, let’s go,” said the 12-year-old on Thursday morning, watching anxiously as her teammates began unraveling a sail, preparing to raise it. The stakes were high — it was the Hustle, Camp Harbor View’s last-day-of-camp relay on Long Island, when teams race through traditional summer camp activities they’ve learned. Carmichael-Daniels desperately wanted her team to win.

Amahle Carmichael-Daniels stood with her brow furrowed and feet firmly planted on a small sailboat in Boston Harbor.

A camp counselor, Hansley Remfort, 18, stood on the pier, watching the girls work through the knotted sail.

“Take your time, y’all, you got it,” Remfort said, his hands on his knees. “Breathe, communicate, you guys!”

Sail untangled, another teammate began the run to the next station, a bike race through the grounds, where more members of their team were prepared to participate.

They were all members of Camp Harbor View, a free day camp for children living in Boston. Thursday was the final day in the first of three summer sessions, which each draw about 300 to 350 participants in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The campers take a ferry to and from Long Island where they practice leadership skills while learning how to rock climb, sail, paddleboard, and participate in other traditional summer camp activities.

Located about a 30-minute ferry ride from the Seaport into the harbor, Long Island is a scenic spot with rocky shores, views of the Boston skyline, and a few buildings between basketball courts and fields, where the campers can run around.

The camp was created in 2007 by ad executive and philanthropist Jack Connors and former Boston mayor Thomas Menino as a way for city kids to experience nature and have a safe space to learn how to become leaders. Camp Harbor View provides three meals a day, and the camp is a feeder for their high school leadership development program. Many former campers become leaders-in-training, working at the camp as high-schoolers, getting college scholarships through the organization, and returning as full-time staff members.

Chazz Guerra-Ogiste, 26, is one of those former campers. The Hyde Park resident started at Camp Harbor View as a middle-schooler, and now is its aquatics director.

“It’s a life-changing camp,” he said. “It allows life-changing moments to flourish. It’s all about letting people be themselves and learn and grow.”

Guerra-Ogiste earned a scholarship through Camp Harbor View and attended the University of Miami.

“This camp runs in my blood, in some ways,” he said. “Just in terms of how I move with people and how I am. This camp shaped me.”

Though only a first-year camper, Charish Williams, 12, is “definitely planning on coming back.”

“It made me feel strong and not so scared,” she said while eating breakfast in the Great Hall. “I became more brave and more confident.”

Williams didn’t know anyone when she started two weeks ago, but on the last day of camp, she sat at a table surrounded by friends, the back of her shirt autographed with dozens of campers’ signatures. The Jamaica Plain resident said she wants to not only return to the camp, but become a leader-in-training and eventually a full-time staffer like Guerra-Ogiste.

Syncere Nazaire, 15, is a former camper who now serves as a leader-in-training.

Leader-in-training is a paid position. The participants attend all three sessions of camp, helping organize and clean up after campers. These high school students are former campers who showed leadership abilities while in middle school.

“I hope we inspire people who come to camp to become counselors,” Nazaire said, before getting up to move picnic tables for the cookout lunch. Staffers and leaders-in-training asked their groups what special snacks they wanted for the last day, and after consuming their hot dogs, hamburgers, fruit, and macaroni and cheese, the campers chowed down on all sorts of requested candy and chips.

Friendships across Boston neighborhoods are formed quickly at the camp.

Roslindale residents Carmichael-Daniels and Robles, who both participated in the sailboat part of the relay, were joined by 13-year-old Melissa Mateo and 12-year-old Kayla Ruizc, both of Dorchester. The four girls ran around the ferry before the day began, talking about the team’s strategy to win the Hustle until the boat docked.

“We have to cheer really loud for everyone else,” said Mateo to the other girls, reminding them that support is often what distinguishes a winning team. Mateo was the only one who had sailed before this summer.

Learning new things, like sailing, is exactly what Connors, one of the camp’s founders, envisioned when he arrived on the island in 2006.

“I’m a very lucky guy,” said Connors, 85, while walking around the grounds Thursday afternoon. “My heart is pretty happy today.”

Connor had come to watch the Hustle, which Maggie Evans, the camp’s director of marketing and communications, called one of the most important experiences of each session.

Evans, 29, spent the day zooming around in a golf cart, making sure the events were running smoothly. The Hustle is meant to combine all of the activities the kids learned over that session, while providing opportunities to showcase their teamwork. Afterward, campers and leaders-in-training held a talent show.

That teamwork was not just something the campers practiced; it was also a theme among staff and leaders-in-training.

Lisa Fortenberry, 47, executive vice president of the organization, stood on the lawn watching the Hustle take place. Wearing a hot pink tutu and large heart-shaped sunglasses, she blended in with the campers and staffers.

“This place is magical,” she said. “The spirit and essence of the young people is unmatched.”

The camp, which is attended mainly by students of color from Mattapan, Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Dorchester, is an example of “Black excellence,” she said.

“There are lots of assumptions about communities of color,” she said. “But here our assets are celebrated, instead of focusing on our deficits.”









