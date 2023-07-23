City Councilor Michael Flaherty says colleague Kendra Lara should have resigned

“That councilor should have taken her own inventory, looked at the facts,” Flaherty said to hosts Sue O’Connell and Jeff Saperstone. “The behavior is one of a habitual scofflaw. To go 10 years without a license isn’t a mistake; it’s the middle finger, frankly.”

When asked by the hosts of NBC 10′s Sunday morning political program @Issue, whether Lara should resign, City Councilor Michael Flaherty said yes and she should already have done so.

City Councilor Michael Flaherty criticized his colleague Kendra Lara’s decision to remain on the council in a television interview Sunday as pressure builds on her following charges of multiple infractions after crashing an uninsured car into a home.

Lara, 33, is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, permitting injury to a child under 14, and other counts, including operating a motor vehicle after a license suspension and speeding.

She’s accused of driving more than double the speed limit in an uninsured car and on a suspended license and not having her 7-year-old son in a booster seat, as required by law, when she crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain on the afternoon of June 30. She was unhurt, but her son needed stitches, and the house was damaged.

She told police she swerved to avoid a man pulling out of a parking spot on Centre Street before crashing into the house.

The city councilor who represents Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court. The judge released Lara on personal recognizance, but ordered her to not drive without a license. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Lara didn’t respond Sunday to a message seeking comment. But she has said previously that she doesn’t plan to resign and will run for re-election this year.

Lara apologized after the crash to those she represents and told the Globe earlier this month that she is “hopeful that my constituents will send me back to City Hall to represent them.”

Flaherty, in a statement to the Globe later on Sunday, called Lara “arrogant” and said she “has zero self-awareness.”

Political pressure continues to build on Lara, who’s been on the council since 2022. Body-worn camera footage from the Boston Police Department released to the media Thursday night following records requests shows the aftermath of the crash, with police talking to Lara and the man who she said she had swerved to avoid.

The unidentified man contended that he’d barely begun to edge out of a street spot when he saw Lara coming down Centre Street like “a bat out of hell” before turning sharply and crashing into the house owned by an 83-year-old woman.

City Council President Ed Flynn stopped short of calling for Lara to resign even as he blasted her earlier this month and City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, a political adversary of his, who the state ethics commission slapped with a violation last month.

“Both Councilors Lara and Arroyo do not demonstrate the maturity, ethics or professionalism to be an effective leader and have failed their constituents and the city,” Flynn said in a new statement to the Globe on Sunday.

Some councilors have remained quiet on whether Lara should resign, though others have supported her. Some showed up at the arrangement to support her, including Arroyo and City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who encouraged people not to judge Lara on one “mistake.”

