Four rescued from sinking boat in Boston Harbor, State Police say

Four people were rescued from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor on Sunday, State Police said.

Two men and two women were on a 41-foot cabin cruiser when it began taking on water near the north side of Peddocks Island and sent out a mayday broadcast at 4:50 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

As a marine unit patrolling the area responded to the vessel’s coordinates, an area between Quarantine Rocks and Sculpin Ledge Channel, one of the men on board the sinking boat said over the radio that they had all put on lifejackets and were abandoning ship, State Police said.