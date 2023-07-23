‘Our school community is devastated and heartbroken:’ Teen killed in Dennis boat crash Friday identified as Dover-Sherborn high school student

In messages to families, regional school officials identified Mauro as the teenage girl who died in the crash. Mauro lived in Sherborn with her parents and younger brother, who will be a ninth-grader at the high school, according to a letter sent to families Saturday by Superintendent Elizabeth McCoy.

Sadie Mauro was among six people onboard a boat when it struck a jetty off the coast of Sesuit Beach around 9 p.m. Other passengers on the boat were treated at Cape Cod Hospital, including a teenage boy who suffered a head laceration, authorities have said.

A 17-year-old rising senior at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School killed in a Dennis boat crash Friday night was remembered by school officials as a hardworking and kind student athlete.

Advertisement

Mauro was a “great student, talented lacrosse player and a great friend to many. A wonderful smile and so respectful,” said John Smith, the high school’s principal, in an e-mail to the Globe Sunday morning.

In a letter sent to families, Smith said the “school community is devastated and heartbroken.”

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” Smith told families. “She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

Russ Eonas, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office, said the Regulator boat that crashed had an Alabama registration, and was equipped with a pair of outboard 250 horsepower engines. The collision was reported in a 911 call to authorities, according to Eonas.

It triggered a massive emergency response, including from the US Coast Guard, State Police, a regional dive team, local police, and firefighters from Dennis and Sandwich.

Mauro’s body was recovered around 11:30 p.m. Friday by the dive team with the help of Dennis firefighters, officials have said.

Advertisement

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to the office, and Dennis police are investigating the boat crash, officials have said.

In Dover, Smith said counseling will be available Monday from 10 a.m. to noon in the high school’s library, and will be open to students, families, and staff.

He encouraged people to keep the Mauro family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Members of the counseling team will be available in addition to a crisis counselor from the Riverside Trauma Center and service dogs from both the Dover and Sherborn police departments,” Smith said. “We encourage you to come in if you are seeking support and community — it can be helpful to be together in these times. We are here for you.”

In an online profile, Mauro wrote about her experience as a lacrosse player as she prepared to start her junior year of high school. She hailed the leadership of her coach, which had led to a state championship in 2022.

“I am determined and versatile on the field, and overall a very coachable player who is always eager to get better... Working as a team to achieve these successes, and being a starter this season has been extremely rewarding and motivating. I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic career collegiately!” Mauro said.

McCoy said in her letter that the regional school district was extending its support and sympathies to Mauro’s family.

Advertisement

“The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy,” McCoy said. “We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love.”

She encouraged parents to reach out to school leaders and counselors for any additional resources they need.

“I will be hugging my children extra tight this evening — I am sure you will do the same,” McCoy wrote Saturday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.