Search underway for missing paddle boarder on Martha’s Vineyard pond

Emergency responders were searching Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard for a missing paddle boarder Sunday night, officials said.
State Police said the rescue mission began after Martha’s Vineyard police and fire departments responded to the pond near Turkeyland Cove, where a man went missing while he was paddle boarding.
“Local fire department divers and marine assets are currently in the pond,” State Police said in a statement issued about 10:45 p.m.
The 43-year-old man, whose name was not released, was paddle boarding with another person and “appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface,” State Police said.
Several agencies are involved in the operation, including Edgartown fire and police, as well as other fire departments on the island, the statement said. The Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, the Coast Guard, State Police patrols, and a State Police helicopter are also assisting in the search.
