Swimmer, 19, dies after being pulled from water at Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer

A teenage swimmer died in the hospital after he went missing in the water at a beach in Ayer on Saturday, officials said.
The 19-year-old Ayer man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, had been swimming at Sandy Pond Beach, where emergency crews, including a dive team, responded at 3:12 p.m. after receiving an emergency alert from a medical call box at the beach, the Ayer Police Department said in a statement
Lifeguards at the beach told emergency responders that a swimmer was missing, and crews began a search that lasted “several minutes” before the swimmer was found in about 6 to 8 feet of water, the statement said.
Ayer firefighters and paramedics began resuscitation efforts before the man was taken by ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. He was then airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he died Saturday night, officials said.
The death is under investigation by the Ayer Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
