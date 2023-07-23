Swimmer, 19, dies after being pulled from water at Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer

A teenage swimmer died in the hospital after he went missing in the water at a beach in Ayer on Saturday, officials said.

The 19-year-old Ayer man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, had been swimming at Sandy Pond Beach, where emergency crews, including a dive team, responded at 3:12 p.m. after receiving an emergency alert from a medical call box at the beach, the Ayer Police Department said in a statement

Lifeguards at the beach told emergency responders that a swimmer was missing, and crews began a search that lasted “several minutes” before the swimmer was found in about 6 to 8 feet of water, the statement said.