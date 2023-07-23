Three charged in South End triple stabbing

On July 15 at around 11:37 a.m., shelter staff alerted patrolling police officers about two people — later identified as Shanks and Steed — with stab wounds in their backs, the statement said. Nursing staff from the shelter were treating both victims.

Jaden Mathieu, 20, of Dorchester, Juan Shanks, 33, of Dorchester, and Mikia Steed, 38, of Roxbury, were arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court, four days after they were allegedly involved in an altercation outside the Southampton Street Shelter, Hayden’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Three people were charged last week for their roles in a triple stabbing in the South End, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Video footage from cameras in front of the shelter allegedly showed Mathieu approaching Shanks and striking him in the head with the butt of a gun, before the weapon fell to the ground, the statement said. Another man picked up the gun, put it in his waistband, and walked into a tent, it said.

Shanks and Mathieu were wrestling on the ground when an unknown suspect came up to Shanks and stabbed him in the back, according to the statement. Multiple people, including Steed, began attacking Shanks, it said.

Steed punched Shanks, hit him with a milk crate, and kicked him while wearing “heavy footwear,” the statement said. Shanks got up and chased Steed, stabbing her several times in the lower back, it said.

Nearby security guards tried to stop the fight, the statement said. Shanks then tossed a knife to the side, while Steed walked into the lobby of the shelter and collapsed, it said. Another unknown suspect walked up to the scene with a machete, but a security guard confiscated it, according to the statement.

Shanks and Steed were taken to local hospitals, while Mathieu — who had a stab wound in his back — went to Boston Medical Center on his own, the statement said. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators also found a folding knife on Shanks, the statement said.

Mathieu faced charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license, the statement said. He was ordered held without bail pending a July 26 dangerousness hearing.

Shanks was charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said. The judge found him dangerous and ordered him held without bail, it said. He will return to court on Aug. 25 for a probable cause hearing.

Steed was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said. The judge set bail at $2,500 and issued a stay-away and no-contact order between her and the other defendants, it said. She will return to court on Aug. 18 for a pre-trial hearing.





Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.