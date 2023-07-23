Three people flown to hospitals after plane crashes between two homes in Stow

One of the passengers had to be extricated from the plane by first responders. The conditions of all three people, who were transported by helicopter, were not immediately available.

The plane crashed between two houses near 181 Taylor Road shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Tom Zuppa, a spokesperson for Stow.

Three people have been flown to hospitals after the plane they were in crashed Saturday afternoon in the woods near Minute Man Air Field in Stow.

The plane crashed near a large wooden play structure at one of the houses but no one was home at the time, Zuppa said.

“There was a forced landing,” said an employee from Minute Man Air Field in a brief phone interview. The employee, who declined to give his name, said that means the plane encountered some kind of problem in the air. No further information was available about the nature of the problem.

A State Police spokesperson said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified. State Police detectives are on scene, along with local police and firefighters.

The National Transportation Safety Board said no information was immediately available.

The board investigates about 1,300 regional aircraft crashes, such as this one, annually and issues reports about two weeks later, according to its website. But it can take a year or two to formally determine the cause of a crash, the website says.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information is available.

