Two motorcyclists injured in Revere hit-and-run, State Police say

Authorities are searching for a black SUV after two motorcyclists were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Revere, officials said.

An initial investigation indicated that shortly before midnight, two motorcyclists on 2021 Suzuki GSX motorcycles exited a Shell gas station onto Route 1A in Revere, where it is also known as Lee Burbank Highway, according to an email from David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.

A witness reported that the two northbound motorcycles slowed to a stop in the right lane of the highway just north of the gas station to wait for a third motorcyclist who was still at the station, according to Procopio. A black SUV traveling northbound then struck both motorcycles and kept going, he said.