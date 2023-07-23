Two motorcyclists injured in Revere hit-and-run, State Police say

Authorities are searching for a black SUV after two motorcyclists were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Revere, officials said.
An initial investigation indicated that shortly before midnight, two motorcyclists on 2021 Suzuki GSX motorcycles exited a Shell gas station onto Route 1A in Revere, where it is also known as Lee Burbank Highway, according to an email from David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.
A witness reported that the two northbound motorcycles slowed to a stop in the right lane of the highway just north of the gas station to wait for a third motorcyclist who was still at the station, according to Procopio. A black SUV traveling northbound then struck both motorcycles and kept going, he said.
One of the motorcyclists was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries, according to Procopio. Both were taken by EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The identities of the motorcyclists were not released.
Revere police did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday night.
No further updates on the conditions of the motorcyclists were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.
