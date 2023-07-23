Two swimmers sent to hospitals after rescue from rip current at Hampton Beach, N.H.

Two swimmers at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach were sent to hospitals after being rescued from a rip current on Saturday evening, officials said.

Hampton officials quickly dispatched emergency responders to the scene after receiving “multiple reports of swimmers in distress caught in a rip current” in the area of Hampton Beach across from the Ashworth by the Sea hotel, Hampton Fire/Rescue said in a statement posted to Facebook late Saturday night.

Before rescuers could get to the beach, bystanders began going into the water to try and assist the swimmers to safety, the statement said.