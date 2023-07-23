A ‘leaner, meaner’ DeSantis campaign faces a reboot and a reckoning

Allies are complaining about a lack of a coherent message about why Republican voters should choose DeSantis over former president Donald Trump. Early strategic fissures have emerged between his own political team and the enormous political action committee that will spend tens of millions of dollars to help him. His Tallahassee-based campaign has begun shedding some of the more than 90 workers it had hired — roughly double the Trump campaign payroll — to cut swelling costs that have included $279,000 at the Four Seasons in Miami.

Two months in, however, his sputtering presidential campaign is still struggling to gain traction.

Throughout the spring, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and his advisers waved off his sagging poll numbers with the simple fact that he wasn’t yet an actual candidate for president.

Now, his advisers are promising to reorient the DeSantis candidacy as an “insurgent” run and remake it into a “leaner, meaner” operation, days after the first public glimpse into his political finances showed unsustainable levels of spending — including a taste for private planes — and a fund-raising operation that was alarmingly dependent on its biggest contributors and that did not meet its expectations.

One recent move that drew intense blowback, including from Republicans, was the campaign’s sharing of a bizarre video on Twitter that attacked Trump as too friendly to LGBTQ+ people and showed DeSantis with lasers coming out of his eyes. The video drew a range of denunciations, with some calling it homophobic and others homoerotic before it was deleted.

But it turns out to be more of a self-inflicted wound than was previously known: A DeSantis campaign aide had originally produced the video internally, passing it off to an outside supporter to post it first and making it appear as if it was generated independently, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

The DeSantis campaign declined to comment on specific questions about its spending, the candidate’s travel, and the video. The communications director, Andrew Romeo, said in a statement that DeSantis was “ready to prove the doubters wrong again and our campaign is prepared to execute on his vision for the Great American Comeback.”

“The media and D.C. elites have already picked their candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Romeo said. “Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time.”

Second-guessing from political donors has intensified as DeSantis traveled this week from the Hamptons to Park City, Utah, to see donors. Records show the DeSantis campaign made an $87,000 reservation at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Utah for a retreat where donors were invited to cocktails on the deck on Saturday followed by an “investor appreciation dinner.” It’s the type of luxury location that helps explain how a candidate who has long preferred to fly by private jets burned through nearly 40 percent of every dollar he raised in his first six weeks without airing a single television ad.

One senior DeSantis adviser who was supposed to oversee the campaign’s messaging on television recently departed, as the reality of a disappearing advertising budget set in. Now the governor is expected to hold smaller-scale events in early states while outsourcing some event planning to outside groups to tamp down costs. His team, for the second time in three months, is telegraphing a plan to engage more with the mainstream media he has long derided, calling it the “DeSantis is everywhere” approach.

DeSantis supporters have watched anxiously as Trump has swamped the governor in coverage and outmaneuvered him in defining the contours of the race. Since his entry, DeSantis has received zero congressional endorsements. One person close to DeSantis, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about a candidate whom the person still supports, said the governor had experienced a “challenging learning curve” that has left him “a little bit jarred.”

In a note to donors Thursday, Generra Peck, the DeSantis campaign manager, cast the campaign as making tough but necessary changes, writing that it would pursue an “underdog” approach going forward.

“All DeSantis needs to drive news and win this primary is a mic and a crowd,” Peck wrote.

DeSantis has privately forecast that the now twice-indicted Trump would struggle as his legal troubles mounted, but the governor continues to poll in a distant second place nationally.

Peck — who has never worked at a senior level on a presidential campaign but made herself a trusted confidant of DeSantis and his wife, Casey — has found herself under fire from both inside and outside a campaign that has been defined by various departments unaware of what is happening elsewhere. That the campaign did not hit expected fund-raising targets — and spent exorbitantly — caught the candidate and his wife by surprise, a person with knowledge of their reactions said.

DeSantis still has time to reset. There have been no debates yet. His super PAC, which is called Never Back Down, brought in $130 million. And the first votes are nearly six months away in Iowa, where Trump has made missteps of his own.

Still, time is ticking. From the start, DeSantis has been trapped between the political reality that he is an underdog compared with the former president and the desire to project himself as a fellow front-runner separated from the rest of the GOP pack.

DeSantis himself acknowledged in a recent interview with Fox News that his earlier higher standing was only a “sugar high” from his landslide reelection and how that victory contrasted with the 2022 losses of several Trump-backed candidates.

But the campaign has increasingly been tempted to punch down at lower-polling rivals, as in a memo to donors in early July that singled out Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina as someone who would soon receive “appropriate scrutiny.”

That campaign memo landed at the pro-DeSantis super PAC’s Atlanta headquarters with a thud. It seemed to rebuke the super PAC, calling into question the group’s decision to stay off the airwaves in New Hampshire and the pricey Boston market. Legally, super PACs and campaigns cannot coordinate strategy in private, so leaked memos are one way they communicate.

“We will not cede New Hampshire,” read one line that appeared in boldface for extra emphasis. In a reference to Boston, the memo read, “We see no reason why more expensive markets in New Hampshire should not also be prioritized.”

But the super PAC, which has studied the memo line by line, may be unmoved by the suggestions. “We’re not easily going to change our course,” said one senior official with the DeSantis super PAC who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about strategic decisions.

“I can’t control” the super PAC, DeSantis said recently on Fox News, before adding some specific stage directions. “I imagine they’re going to start lighting up the airwaves pretty soon with a lot of good stuff about me, and that’s going to give us a great lift,” he said.

Since then, the super PAC has not aired a positive ad about DeSantis or returned to the airwaves in New Hampshire.

The DeSantis super PAC emphasized that after being overwhelmed by Trump in free media coverage and millions of dollars’ worth of attack ads, DeSantis was still standing.

“Any other candidate would be bleeding on the ground,” said Kristin Davison, Never Back Down’s chief operating officer. “DeSantis,” she added, “is still No. 2.”