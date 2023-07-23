In Louisiana, a Democratic governor leans on vetoes to stall conservative agenda

It was the kind of aggressive social policy agenda that has gained traction in conservative states across the country. But unlike in most such states, where Republican bills glide into law, lawmakers in Louisiana had to return to the Capitol this past week, more than a month after the session ended, to try to claw the legislation back from the brink of failure.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Republican supermajority in the Louisiana state Legislature pushed through a bill this year banning gender-transition care for minors, along with other legislation banning COVID vaccine requirements in schools and any classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The reason: John Bel Edwards, the lone Democratic governor in the Deep South. He has used vetoes with some success as a bulwark against conservative legislation in a state where Republicans have had a lock on the Legislature for more than a decade.

In Louisiana, governors have a history of successfully wielding vetoes; most years, lawmakers have not even bothered trying to override them.

But this year, legislators decided to test that power, reconvening to consider overriding more than two dozen vetoes at a moment when Republicans have tightened their control of the Legislature and when Edwards, who is finishing his second term, is on his way out.

“You voted for this before,” state Representative Raymond J. Crews, a Republican, told his colleagues Tuesday as he asked them to support overriding the veto of his bill, which would require schools to refer to transgender students by the names and genders on their birth certificates. “I hope you’ll do that again.”

Crews did not get enough votes. In fact, by the time lawmakers adjourned late Tuesday, all but one of Edwards’s vetoes still stood. The single exception was the ban on transition care for minors, a bill that the Republicans had channeled most of their energy and resources into resuscitating.

The outcome of the session, which lawmakers raced through Tuesday, was one last demonstration of how Edwards, who is leaving office next year, has succeeded at checking the influence of Republican lawmakers — to an extent.

“It’s kind of hard to be too disappointed — we actually did override the veto on a very important bill,” said state Representative Alan Seabaugh, a Republican who led a faction of some of the most conservative lawmakers.

Still, he acknowledged, Edwards posed a formidable obstacle. “It really shows what an influence a liberal Democrat governor has over Republican legislators,” Seabaugh said.

Although many in the governor’s own party would dispute the portrayal of Edwards — an antiabortion, pro gun rights moderate — as a liberal, there was still widespread agreement that his departure in January could bring about a significant shift in the state’s political dynamic.

Many recognize a strong possibility of a Republican succeeding Edwards, setting the stage for Louisiana to veer even more to the right, after several decades of the governorship flipping back and forth between the two parties.

The state has an all-party “jungle primary” in October. Polls show Jeff Landry, the state’s deeply conservative attorney general, as the front-runner, along with Shawn Wilson, a Democrat and former secretary of transportation and development.

In a state where former president Donald Trump won by 20-point margins in 2016 and 2020, Edwards’s political survival has hinged on the appeal of his biography — he is a West Point graduate and a sheriff’s son — and on his blend of social conservatism and progressive achievements, including expanding Medicaid, that fits Louisiana’s unique political landscape.

Last year, lawmakers succeeded in overriding a governor’s veto for the first time in three decades, reinstating a Congressional map that Edwards had objected to because it included only one district with a majority of Black voters despite the fact that one-third of the state’s population is Black. Last month, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for a legal challenge to the map to move forward.

Also, last year, Edwards allowed a bill that excluded female transgender students from school sports to become law without his signature, predicting a veto would be overridden.

Edwards said this past week that he had issued 319 vetoes in his eight years as governor, and that 317 of them had been sustained. “Usually, we have been able to find common ground to move Louisiana forward,” he said.

Lawmakers and observers contemplated how the political climate would be different during next year’s legislative session, particularly if Republicans were to maintain their supermajority and win the governor’s race.

“What happens when they don’t have to hold back anymore?” said Robert E. Hogan, a political science professor at Louisiana State University, referring to Republican lawmakers if Democrats lose the governor’s race. “You’ll have a governor that’s powerful and on your side.”

That prospect has inspired trepidation among some, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, but has amplified ambitions among conservatives.

Seabaugh, who is leaving the House because of term limits but is running for a Senate seat, envisions passing some of the same bills next year without the threat of a veto and rolling back Edwards’ agenda. “I don’t think we can do it all in one year,” Seabaugh said, “but I’m sure going to try.”