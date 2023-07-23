Knew it would happen: Small kids are finding the cannabis treats

Re “ER visits for cannabis rise among young children” (Metro, July 14): A few years ago, when cannabis had recently been legalized in Massachusetts, I had a letter published in the Globe about the dangers that would be encountered once cannabis was made available in edible forms that look like gummies and other candy. That fear has come to fruition. As this article shows, kids will find stuff their parents don’t think they know about.

No person who is not of legal age, especially young children, should have access to this drug.

In a recent trip to a local cannabis dispensary, I found that the display case looked more like a bakery. Let’s use some common sense here. Please, people, protect children.